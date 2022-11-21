Delivery driver forced to bring suspicious object to Derry police station

The incident has been widely condemned by politicians. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to take a suspicious object to a Derry police station, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

A security alert was continuing around Waterside police station on Richill Park on Monday morning.

The PSNI said a suspicious object was placed in the delivery driver’s car in the Curryneirin area and he was forced to travel to the Waterside.

A number of men then forced him at gunpoint to abandon the vehicle, a grey Ford Mondeo, outside the police station at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The driver was able to raise the alarm and a “public safety operation was immediately implemented,” police said.

A number of homes have been evacuated and Lisnagelvin Primary School was unable to open on Monday morning.

Crescent Link remains closed between the roundabout at Kilfennan Link Road and Altnagelvin Hospital

Superintendent Clive Beatty said the “reckless and despicable act” had “brought chaos to the local community in Crescent Link this morning, with many residents having to evacuate their homes.

“Local businesses and a local school are also experiencing disruption this morning,” he said. “This is unacceptable. “This must have been a horrific ordeal for the driver and we hope he recovers from this traumatic incident.”

Supt Beatty said police were “working to make the scene safe and appreciate the patience and co-operation of the public.”

The incident has been widely condemned by politicians.

The North’s first minister designate, the Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, said the reports from Derry were “extremely concerning” and she had been in contact with the PSNI.

“More chaos and disruption for the local community. These people that reach for the past need to hear that it’s not available to them.

“We must all unite against these reckless actions,” she said. The MP for the area, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, told the BBC the “ordinary people of this city” had been “put at risk by people who have nothing to offer and are trying to tell people they just exist.”

The DUP Assembly member for Foyle, Gary Middleton, said that “once again people have been targeted by the disgusting actions of cowards.

“This will further no cause. Disgraceful,” he said.

Last week two police officers were on patrol in Strabane, Co Tyrone, when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the dissident republican group the New IRA was involved.

Four men who were arrested following the attack have been released.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school on Friday.