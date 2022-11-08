Center Parcs’ €100m expansion in Longford faces objections due to concerns of strain on infrastructure

Objections made to a €100 million planned expansion to the Center Parcs Longford Forest resort are based on a lack of proper infrastructure in the local area, according to those who have appealed Longford County Council’s decision to grant planning permission.

Plans for 198 new lodges, external saunas and pods, a new lakeside restaurant and coffee shop and extension of existing facilities were put on hold in recent weeks following a number of appeals to An Bord Pleanála.

One such objection by Richard Heighton of Newcastle House, which is situated on the perimeter of the Ballymahon resort, states that Center Parcs has already created “total destruction” of the once 160-hectare (395-acre) forest, which was a part of the Newcastle House estate. He stated that further construction within the forest would have significant environmental effects.

Meanwhile, Ballymahon local PJ Walsh expressed concern over the proximity of the site to the former Ballymulvey landfill, in which he says a significant quantity of asbestos-contaminated waste is buried, “with neither the precise location, nor the present condition of this waste being known”.

“It is my submission that Longford County Council, being aware of this waste, should have alerted any applicant for planning permission (including Center Parcs Ireland Ltd) that the buried waste existed and may constitute a potential threat to air and groundwater if disturbed,” said Mr Walsh.

In July 1987, a total of 2,920 bags amounting to 20 tonnes of asbestos-contaminated waste were buried in the landfill site in Ballymulvey, near Ballymahon, Mr Walsh explained. In 1992, a group of local residents, himself included, took proceedings in the High Court, which resulted in the landfill being closed. The former landfill is within 3km of the Center Parcs resort.

Mr Walsh also expressed concerns about the existing infrastructure in the area, which he says is under pressure.

“Following the opening of the holiday ‘village’ in 2019, it became clear that the existing infrastructure, particularly roads and water supply, were inadequate to provide for the needs of this very large development, especially with the high level of occupancy alleged by the applicant,” he said.

“The discharge of treated wastewater to the groundwater was also an issue, which gave me some considerable concern, as I know the area of the site very well, having worked for Coillte in Newcastle Wood.”

‘No explanation’

Water supply is also a concern to local homeowners, who have suffered cuts to their own supply since the opening of the holiday resort. Irish Water has, in fact, requested that any grant of planning permission will have a number of conditions attached to ensure adequate provision of water and wastewater facilities.

Domhnall Keys was one of the local homeowners who lodged an appeal against the council’s decision to grant planning permission for the extension to the resort, citing issues with the current infrastructure, particularly in relation to traffic and water supply.

“I got up one morning and we had no water. And we had no water supply for a couple of days with no explanation. Then I saw a fella going for a tap up by the graveyard and I told him he won’t get any water from it. He said he was from Irish Water and he was after finding the problem. It was because Center Parcs was filling its pool,” Mr Keyes explained.

“After that, I went to a public forum meeting and I asked them straight out about it and they said: ‘We paid for our water’ and I told them: ‘So did we’. We’ve been cut off several times since. They’re supposed to have changed their system, but initially whenever they took a big draw of water, it would cut us off.”

But the roads and the issue with traffic are a bigger problem, he added. There are a number of roads that lead to Center Parcs and, while signage directs traffic to the main route off the Mullingar Road, many are continuing to use other routes, causing issues for residential areas on the perimeter.

“We’re not objecting to Center Parcs, per se. It’s just the infrastructure is not there and the only way you can get them to do anything is to object,” said Mr Keyes.

“They have to do a traffic survey because there’s no traffic survey done. The only traffic survey they’ve been working off is from 2015, which is pre-Center Parcs. Now they have to do it. It’s part of the terms for their planning permission.”

Another objector from the area raised concerns about the poor sight line as she was exiting her home, which is due to a number of hills and dips in the road.

Mr Keyes agreed the road is quite dangerous as it is and the extra traffic from Center Parcs could result in an accident should nothing be done.

“We’re after having a few near misses on this road. There’s definitely a huge increase in traffic, especially at 3pm on a Friday or a Monday. The road was supposed to be done. I think this all needs to be done before any more is added on to Center Parcs,” he said.

“Center Parcs is a positive for the area, there’s no doubt about that, but they have to be realistic about it,” he said.

In fact, the general opinion in Ballymahon is that Center Parcs is very positive for the area, according to Fianna Fáil councillor Pat O’Toole, who is a resident of the local area.

“Generally speaking, people are very positive with regard to the entire proposal because of the long-term economic benefits and the short-term benefits in terms of building. There will be 300 jobs during construction,” he said.

Infrastructure concerns

He acknowledged local concerns about infrastructure, particularly with regard to roads and traffic but noted many of the roads in the local network had undergone works, particularly between Mullingar and Ballymahon.

“There is an issue with traffic into Ballymahon Town and the lack of off-street parking but the county council is working with other parties on that particular problem and there are works scheduled for the street that will hopefully resolve that.”

He accepted there were a couple of submissions in the Forgney area where residents on small local roads are concerned about their sight line as they are pulling out on to the road from their homes.

“That’s an easy enough fix and that will be an issue for Longford County Council and I’m sure the council will look at fixing that. There are already plans to carry out works on that junction,” he said.

Cllr O’Toole also acknowledged concerns that the water system would be under pressure but noted Irish Water had flagged these issues with Center Parcs, ensuring adequate water management would be a condition of planning permission.

“But generally speaking, the attitude towards the whole proposal is very positive and the applicant is very professional in the way they go about their business.”

A decision is due to be made by An Bord Pleanála on March 2nd, 2023.

Center Parcs has stressed that its holiday villages have a track record of using increased deciduous woodland cover and well-informed management plans and practices to ensure an improvement to the natural environment within its forest resorts.

A statement from the company read: “We continue to work with all the relevant authorities regarding our planning application for Longford Forest and we won’t be commenting further until the conclusion of the planning process.”