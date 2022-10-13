Center Parcs’ Longford resort hits revenues of €1.1m a week

The Center Parcs resort in Longford is recovering from Covid shutdowns.

The operator of the €280 million Center Parcs holiday resort has this year enjoyed average revenues of more than €1.1 million per week as it recovered from Covid-19 shut-downs.

Accounts filed by Center Parcs Ireland Ltd show that the Co Longford resort’s revenues increased almost six fold from €10.8 million to €57.8 million in the 12 months to the end of April 21st this year.

The surge in revenues resulted in the company recording pre-tax profits of €8.1 million following a pre-tax loss of €18.2 million in fiscal 2021 — a positive swing of €26.3 million.

The resort first opened to the public in July 2019 and the operation of the Longford resoret was last year impacted by Covid-19 closures for a small portion of the year.

In an note with the accounts the directors said that the resort was able to reopen on June 4th, 2021 “albeit with reduced accommodation capacity and guest activities” after a Covid-19 enforced shutdown.

The note said that during the current financial period, self imposed occupancy caps were progressively lifted and from April 21st this year accommodation was on sale with no limitations.

accounts, signed off in July, said that “demand for a Center Parcs break remains strong and current forecasts assume occupancy levels higher than those seen before Covid-19″.

Numbers employed at the Longford resort this year increased from 1,008 to 1,079 as staff costs more than doubled from €7.6 million to €18.8 million.

The accounts said that a majority of the company’s employees were furloughed for part of the year and the company received State Covid-19 wage supports totalling €1.4 million. It received supports of €8.6 million in the previous year.

The accounts state that in response to Covid-19 enforced closures, guests were incentivised to change the date of their break rather than cancel and receive a full refund and during the lockdown over 50 per cent of affected guests took the option of moving their break.

The operating profit of €14.1 million this year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €7.4 million.

The business recorded the pre-tax profit of €8.1 million after interest payments of €6 million. It recorded a post tax profit of €7. 4 million after paying corporation tax of €700,000.

The company put a book value of €265m on its fixed assets at the end of April last. It had shareholder funds of €108 million at the end of April 2022 that included a share premium of €142.2m offset by accumulated losses of €34.2 million.

The Canadian headquartered group also operates five UK-based Center Parc resorts.