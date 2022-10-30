Donabate cemetery dating to 1800s damaged following road traffic collision

Peadar Bates, a local historian, said most people born in Donabate village in the 1800s would have been buried at the graveyard. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times

An old cemetery in a north county Dublin town has suffered significant damage following an overnight road traffic collision.

A number of graves and headstones, some of which date back to the 1800s, in St Patrick’s graveyard, off the mainstreet of Donabate, Co Dublin, were broken into several pieces as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for the gardaí said members attended the scene of the single car collision on Main Street, Donabate, at around 3.15am on Sunday.

A woman in her 40s was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for her injuries, the spokesman said.

Corina Johnston, a Labour Party representative for the area, said the news was “devastating” for the local community, who were “absolutely heartbroken”.

At least seven or eight headstones were affected, she said.

“We understand that a car drove through the wall, and there is substantial damage to it. We don’t know yet if the headstones can be repaired,” she said.

“It’s a very historical town with a lot of heritage. The graveyard is always beautifully tended with flowers. But someone was also injured in the incident. Hopefully the person makes a full recovery.”

Peadar Bates, a local historian, said the graveyard was built in 1802, with the first burials commencing soon thereafter.

“It wasn’t in use in recent years because it became full. They built a new graveyard about a mile up the road, and that’s where people are buried now,” he said.

There were “plenty of blacksmiths” in Donabate at the time, with many of them being buried in the old graveyard.

“Anyone who was born in Donabate in the 1800s more than likely would have been buried there, with a few others being buried in Portrane. Every family who can trace their ancestors to Donabate would have a connection to that graveyard,” he added.

It is a part of the fabric of the local community, Mr Bates said, with the graveyard on the left-hand side of the main street, and a “beautiful red brick church on your right”.