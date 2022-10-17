Creeslough vigil in New York’s Central Park

Vigils for the Creeslough victims have taken place around the country and in New York, including in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photograph: PA Wire/PA Images

On a crisp day in New York’s Central Park on Sunday, more than 100 members of the diaspora - many from Creeslough and other parts of Co Donegal - gathered to pay tribute to the victims of the explosion.

They were led on a walk through the park by Aoife Cannon, whose family runs the service station and post office that were destroyed in the explosion. The 26-year-old Creeslough native, who has lived in New York for the past three years, grew up in “the hub of the town.” Her mother, Grace Lafferty, was the post mistress for 27 years until her retirement a few months ago.

Ms Cannon grew up working in the family shop. She used to go swimming with Jessica Gallagher - “a great girl” - who was buried last week. Martin McGill, who was laid to rest on the same day, was a regular at the shop.

“I knew most of [the victims],” Ms Cannon said. “It is so close-knit; a real small community.”

Unable to travel home while she waits on her green card to be processed, she “felt useless” but compelled to do something help. A Gofundme she set up with the aim of collecting $2,000 had raised $7,508 as of Sunday night. Ms Cannon said she hopes the funds can be dispersed via the local church to those who need financial support.

“The response has been phenomenal,” she said. “We’ve already reached well over the target on the Gofundme. People have been amazing” The walk was a way of showing the community back home they were “in their prayers and thoughts.”

Fellow Creeslough native James McFadden spent the first 26 years of his life in the village before moving to New York, where he’s lived for the past 20 years. He said Central Park brought to mind his time in the Creeslough community. “There are trees everywhere, but the roots are all from the same soil,” he said.

Catherine O’Donnell and her son, James Monaghan, who both died in the explosion, were former neighbours. The oldest victim, Hugh Kelly, used to work with Mr McFadden on roofing jobs in New York in the summers. “He was a good, good man,” he said.

On the eve of the charity walk, the Donegal Association of New York held its 125th-anniversary dance, attended by Donegal soccer legend Packie Bonner. The event also included a fundraiser for the local community.

At the vigil on Sunday, Mr Bonner noted the “good turnout”, particularly among the young.

“These people, when they’re away from home you can always feel that you’re detached a little bit when things happen, but it just shows you how a community can come together and reach out to the people back home,” he said.