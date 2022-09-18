Rescue operation ongoing as man trapped in cave in north Co Mayo

The Irish Coast Guard said it received an initial alert on Saturday afternoon and the rescue operation 'presently involves a large number of resources'. File photograph: Irish Coast Guard/PA Wire

A major operation is continuing to rescue a man who has been trapped overnight in a sea cave at Downpatrick Head on the north Mayo coast.

The trapped man, who is in his 40s, had been exploring the cave with a woman on Saturday when they became trapped by a rising tide. A number of kayakers came to the assistance of the woman and brought her to safety.

Rescuers are hopeful that a low tide around mid-afternoon will enable them safely extricate the man. By then he will have been lying on a ledge in the cave for almost 24 hours. He is wearing a wetsuit, however, which has boosted his chances of survival.

Rescue teams, which include members of the Irish Cave Rescue unit, are standing by to attempt a rescue between 2pm and 3pm when the tide will be at its lowest.

Ballyglass lifeboat is on standby to assist at the mouth of the cave, which lies at the bottom of Downpatrick Head and is often visited during the summer months, according to local photojournalist Fergus Sweeney.

Mr. Sweeney, who has extensive knowledge of seafaring matters, said that by now the trapped man will be feeling the ill effects of hunger and cold.

However, rescuers — who include the Irish Coast Guard gardaí and experienced cavers — say the man is responsive and that they have been able to stay in contact with him throughout.

On Saturday, the Irish Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Sub Centre at Malin Head received a 999 call reporting a person in difficulty at the blowhole just after 5.30pm.

The centre tasked Killala Coast Guard Unit, Ballyglass lifeboat, and Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo, and gardaí at Ballina were informed.

The rescue helicopter, Ballyglass lifeboat and the Killala Coast Guard boat, working with other emergency services, began rescue efforts, a spokeswoman for the Irish Coast Guard said.

“Due to prevailing conditions of sea and tide at that point the search and rescue units on scene were unable to access and assist the casualty.” The man is reported to be responsive and aware of efforts to rescue him.

During Saturday night, the Ballyglass lifeboat remained by the cave, while Coast Guard units from Killala, Ballyglass and Achill stood by on land.

Some hours ago, members of the Irish Cave Rescue team joined Coast Guard personnel, gardaí and local civilian volunteers in the rescue attempt. The Garda diving section, local fire service and Civil Defence are also involved.

Speaking at the scene, Garda Supt Gabriel Moran said the pair got into difficulties when they were swept off a ledge by a wave surge on Saturday evening.

“The male managed to get on to a ledge where he has remained overnight. We have been able to maintain contact with him overnight and throughout this morning.

“At the moment the casualty is still responsive. We are working on a number of options as to how best to rescue him,” Supt Moran said.