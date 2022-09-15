Former High Court judge Feargus Flood was an ‘advocate of justice’, funeral hears

The late High Court judge Feargus Flood has been remembered at his funeral as an “advocate of justice” who believed strongly in doing the right thing.

Mr Justice Flood, who presided over the landmark tribunal into planning corruption in Dublin between 1997-2003, died on Saturday aged 94.

With family, friends and colleagues gathered on Thursday morning, his remains were carried in a wicker casket into his parish church of St Fintan’s, Sutton, in north Dublin.

“Obviously the law played a very important part in dad’s life,” his son Richard told the congregation. “I remember him working in his study well into the night with his opera music playing in the background, sitting by the fire preparing for court the next day.

“The planning tribunal turned dad into a minor celebrity and he quite enjoyed being recognised on Grafton Street with people coming over to shake his hand.”

Aside from an accomplished legal career, those in attendance heard much of Mr Justice Flood’s home life — a cherished father, husband and friend, with a passion for food and classical music.

“As a father he guided but never interfered,” said Richard, who wore one of his father’s flamboyant trademark ties. He recalled family driving holidays through Italy where his father’s Michelin restaurant guides were given pride of place on the back shelf.

“These were dad’s bibles,” he remembered, and on arrival at a town in the evening times he “would insist on reviewing each and every restaurant before deciding on one”.

The service also heard of his careful weekend efforts at elaborate sauces and an ability to discuss their ingredients at length.

“I recall my parents held many wonderful dinner parties at home with so many friends. I would fall asleep to the sounds of great laughter continuing late into the night,” Richard said.

His father had been a “kind, gentle, unassuming person with a happy home and family life, a successful career and many friends. What more can you ask for in life.”

Born in Co Donegal, Mr Justice Flood was educated at Castleknock College, UCD and the King’s Inns. He was appointed to the High Court in 1991 and to the tribunal in November 1997.

He had spent the earlier parts of his legal career practising in Monaghan, Cavan and Dundalk, and met his wife Anna on holiday in Italy. The couple had three children: Richard, Micheline and Suzi.

Celebrating Thursday’s mass, Monsignor Ciaran O’Carroll remembered a “generous man … firmly family orientated”.

“He was known in his own life as an advocate of justice. A man who believed in doing the right thing, even when that was the hard thing to do. For him justice, trust and friendship were all greatly valued,” he said.

The funeral heard of the value Mr Justice Flood had placed in education; he served for years as chair of the board of governors at the nearby Sutton Park School.

“In the final challenging chapter of life,” Monsignor O’Carroll said, “the love that you, Anna and the family bestowed in him was heroic, and is recognised by one and all”.