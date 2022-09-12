King Charles to make first visit as monarch to Northern Ireland tomorrow

Well-wishers view floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle, south of Belfast in Northern Ireland following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Britain’s King Charles will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the new monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.

Ahead of the visit, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will return to Stormont on Monday for a special sitting where tributes to Queen Elizabeth will be paid and a book of condolence opened.

In a letter to MLAs, speaker Alex Maskey said it was right that representatives should meet to pay tribute as the death of the queen was a “historic global event”.

There is a significant security operation under way in the Co Down village of Hillsborough ahead of the visit of the new king on Tuesday.

Visitors continue to congregate at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, where a large number of floral tributes have been laid.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, the king will arrive at Belfast City Airport on Tuesday where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the North.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

After, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.

The king and queen consort will also travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the queen. It is understood Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will also attend the service.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

The trip to Northern Ireland follows a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a visit to Wales planned for later in the week.

Hillsborough has been the location for much of the Northern Ireland ceremonial activities since the death of the Queen.

The proclamation of the new king was read from Hillsborough Castle on Sunday by the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel. -PA