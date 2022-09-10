Aer Lingus cancels all flights from Dublin to Europe after IT systems crash

Aer Lingus has grounded all flights due to leave Dublin for European and UK destinations. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Aer Lingus has grounded all flights due to leave Dublin for European and UK destinations after a “major incident” crashed its systems.

Amid scenes in Dublin Airport, described as “chaotic”, the airliner has appealed for would-be passengers not to turn up at the airport.

“Due to a major incident with a network provider, our cloud-based systems enabling check-in, boarding and our website are currently unavailable,” a spokesman said on Saturday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, this is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today.

“Consequently, all flights originally scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport for European and United Kingdom destinations from 2.00pm onwards today have had to be cancelled.

“As we are currently unable to communicate directly with customers, we are asking customers booked to travel on those flights not to come to Dublin Airport.”

Aer Lingus blamed a “major break in connectivity” at its UK-based network provider for downing its cloud-based IT system.

“At this time the provider has not been able to give Aer Lingus an estimate of the time when the break in connectivity will be restored,” the spokesman added.

The airline said it “sincerely” apologises to all passengers impacted by both the disruption and cancellations.

“Any customer impacted by today’s disruptions will be able to change their travel plans, free of charge, either through our call centre or social media channels,” the spokesman said.

“We will advise customers when IT systems are restored and this change option is fully available to our customers.

“As soon as systems are restored our teams will work to reaccommodate those impacted as efficiently as possible, and share information regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004.

“We are working intensively with our system partners and their network partners to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible.”

In a repeat of the scenes involving lengthy waits outside the airport witnessed at various points in recent months, hundreds of passengers could be seen in “double snaked” queues before even entering a terminal.

While previous queues — in early summer and Easter — were down to staffing issues at Dublin Airport caused by redundancies during the pandemic, this weekend’s waits at Terminal 2 only affect Aer Lingus passengers.

Due to ongoing @AerLingus IT issues, the airline has confirmed the cancellation of all @AerLingus flights to the UK & Europe that were due to depart Dublin Airport after 2pm today (Saturday). Impacted passengers should contact @AerLingus regarding next steps. pic.twitter.com/XnZLgpCFpB — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 10, 2022

One passenger on social media complained about queuing for three hours.

“No movement. No check-in, bags, no boarding, no take-offs,” the person said.

Another said: “Thousands of customers affected here at a chaotic Dublin Airport.”

Others branded the backlog a “mess”, while one said: “This type of scene would put you off travelling.” They described the queue as an “outdoor double snaked line the whole length of the terminal”.

In a statement, Dublin Airport management said it was due to an “IT outage” affecting Aer Lingus.

“As they work to resolve the issue we ask guests to co-operate with our teams,” a spokesman said.

“This is not impacting any other airlines. We thank everyone for their patience.”

Aer Lingus’ website was also down on Saturday. A message on its homepage said “a scheduled upgrade is in progress”.

“We hope this does not cause undue inconvenience. Please try again later,” it added.