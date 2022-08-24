First flight departs from new €321m runway at Dublin Airport

The first flight to use the new north runway at Dublin Airport departed shortly after noon on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins

The inaugural flight from Dublin Airport’s new north runway took off on Wednesday. The FR1964 Ryanair flight to Eindhoven departed just after noon from the new €321 million runway and was live streamed by Dublin Airport.

The runway is 3.1km in length, comprising of 300,000sqm of runway, serviced by 6km of new roads and 2,000 taxi lights for aircraft.

It is hoped the runway will result in a 31 per cent gain in connectivity for Dublin Airport by 2034, making it an important hub for transatlantic travel.

Dublin Airport North Runway

The project was beset with planning difficulties since the then Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) got planning permission in 2007 at the height of the Celtic Tiger. It was to be built on a landbank set aside in the 1960s in the event of such a development being needed.

The north runway was first proposed in 2004 in anticipation that it would cater for the continuing boom in air traffic. However, the economic crash put the project on hold.

North Runway at Dublin Airport is officially open...



Ryanair flight FR1964, bound for @EINairport, took off shortly after 12 noon off 28R in a westerly direction.



A proud moment for all of the team at Dublin Airport and daa. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/yBkbxQgenK — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 24, 2022

Originally the planning permission was for flights to run between 7am and 11pm, but that was amended to between 6am and midnight. More than 1,200 submissions were made to the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) about the project, with most objecting to the changes.

Some 300 houses affected by the new runway will be eligible for a €20,000 insulation grant to block out the noise.