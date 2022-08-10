New study aims to limit damage by hares to planes landing at Dublin Airport

A leveret or young hare by the runway at Dublin Airport. Researchers from University College Cork have identified the times of day when hares are at most risk of being hit by aircraft on runways. Photograph: Samantha Ball/ University College Cork

New tactics to avoid animals being killed on runways by aircraft could be applied internationally and save airlines millions of euro in aeroplane damage, researchers believe.

Studying the behaviour of hares at Dublin Airport, the team used motion-activated camera traps to collect activity data on hares inhabiting the airfield at the airport and found that hares were more likely to be struck at times of lower aircraft activity, namely sunrise and midnight.

The team, led by Samantha Ball, an Irish Research Council School at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences (BEES) at University College Cork, began looking at Dublin Airport after conducting earlier research on wildlife-aircraft collisions internationally.

That research found that wildlife-aircraft collisions with all sorts of mammals from voles to giraffes are increasing annually by up to 68 per cent in some countries, and in the US such collisions have caused damage to aircraft totalling more than $103 million more than a 30-year period.

Ms Ball and her fellow researchers, Anthony Caravaggi and Fidelma Butler published their findings in the journal Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation and Ms Ball explained that they began by identifying two distinct periods of increase strike risk — around sunrise and approaching midnight.

“Of course, with varying day length throughout the year in Ireland, there is some seasonal variation here. We also found that hare strike times at the airfield were closely associated with the times of day when hares were most active at the airfield but when aircraft movements were relatively low.

“This tells us that we can focus strike prevention efforts — such as scaring tactics and runway patrols — directly on to the hare population themselves as opposed to facing the near-impossible task of altering aircraft activity, to reduce hare strike events.

“This work has allowed us to identify periods throughout the day, and year, when strike risk with hares may be higher, indicating when strike prevention efforts can be increased to deter hares from the active runway.

“The research can also be applied to other airfields, as although we focus here on the Irish hare at Dublin Airport, this method can be used to identify periods of increased strike risk with ground-dwelling species of concern worldwide, such as deer and large carnivore species,” she said.