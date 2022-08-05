First Ashling Murphy scholarships to be presented by family at Fleadh Cheoil

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher and musician, was killed while out for a run in her home town of Tullamore in January. Photograph: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann/PA

The first ever recipients of the Ashling Murphy Scholarship will be presented with their awardson Friday evening at the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar with members of her family expected to be at the event to present the awards.

A special commemorative concert was given by the National Folk Orchestra at St Paul’s Church in advance of the ceremony. Ashling was an active fiddle player in the group before her death.

The tragic loss of the 23-year-old schoolteacher and talented musician in January of this year has been deeply felt at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil. President Michael D Higgins paused while speaking at the opening ceremony to remember the young woman’s passing.

“We remember, too, Ashling Murphy the young Irish primary school teacher and traditional Irish musician who was taken from us earlier this year so tragically,” he said.

Her parents attended a concert alongside Chairman of the Fleadh Committee Joe Connaire on Monday.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann stated that they wish to “recognise and remember the talent” she had, by naming awards in her honour.

They added that the ‘Scoláireachtaí Ashling Murphy,’ scholarships, worth €2,000 to each of the three inaugural recipients, were a “fitting” tribute as the intention is to promote learning, in line with her profession as a primary school teacher.

The scholarship programme is sponsored by Limerickman Ken Barrett who will join the Murphy family to present the awards.

The first ever Ashling Murphy Scholarship will be given to Lisa Ward from Leitrim for a project that provides access to the arts for disadvantaged or minority groups.

Caoimhe Maddigan from Limerick will receive the second scholarship to help fund her project designing a music teaching curriculum for those with intellectual disabilities.

Fiddle player Jason McGuinnes of Sligo is to be the final recipient this year with his funding intended to help complete a detailed study into the music of west Sligo.