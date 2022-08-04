North Strand Road closure: ‘I haven’t gotten any flyers in the mail. I was not aware of this at all’

Ann-Marie Morrison lives in North Strand and didn’t know about the road closure until her cousin, who lives in Marino, called her a few days ago and mentioned it. Photograph: John Ohle

Many residents were unaware that North Strand Road from Fairview to the Five Lamps would be closed to private vehicles beginning on Monday.

North Strand resident Josephine Kelliher said she hadn’t heard anything about the upcoming road closure: “I haven’t gotten any flyers in the mail. I was not aware of this at all.”

In a press release, Dublin City Council stated it was rolling out an “extensive public information campaign to ensure residents and those using North Strand are aware of the road closure”. But many residents said they hadn’t received any information.

Anne-Marie Morrison lives in North Strand and didn’t know about the road closure until her cousin, who lives in Marino, called her a few days ago and mentioned it.

“We’ve not had one letter in our door and we’re right in the thick of it, so what’s going on there?” said Ms Morrison.

Beginning Monday, private vehicles will be diverted at Fairview Strand, down Ballybough Road, along Portland Row, where they will rejoin North Strand Road at the Five Lamps. Buses, taxis and cyclists will be permitted to use the route. Heading out of town, the road will continue to operate for all vehicles as normal.

Chris Judge, who works at Cusack's pub on North Strand: “Traffic is already bad on North Strand Road. Now, it’s going to be a nightmare.” Photograph: John Ohle

Cusack’s Pub on North Strand Road had received one or two leaflets showing how traffic would be diverted, according to employee Chris Judge. But in Raheny, where Mr Judge lives, he hadn’t seen anything about the diversions.

“North Strand Road is the main route into the city centre, so I think a lot of people on Monday are going to be in for a surprise when they see that they have to divert,” said Mr Judge.

The road closures won’t affect Mr Judge who plans to commute by electric scooter: “Traffic is already bad on North Strand Road. Now, it’s going to be a nightmare.”

The road closure is part of the Clontarf to City Centre Project to construct a segregated cycle lane along a 2.7km route from Clontarf to Amiens Street.

Many businesses in the area wonder how the road closure will affect them.

Paula Sneyd, owner of Cloud Cafe, on North Strand, thinks the increase in noise and dust from the construction may prevent people from wanting to eat at the cafe. Photograph: John Ohle

Paula Sneyd owns Cloud Cafe on North Strand Road: “There’s no doubt it’s going to affect us in a big way. Fairview is already absolute chaos.”

She thinks the increase in noise and dust from the construction may prevent people from wanting to eat at the cafe.

“I don’t know if there is any compensation. We’re so busy at the moment. We’ve got nine people working here, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Ms Sneyd.

Conor Healy, who works at Courtney Motors in North Strand, isn’t sure what to expect come Monday with the little information they’ve received.

“We have a full diary of work for next week and we don’t know what to tell customers,” said Mr Healy. “It will probably turn customers off with the road closures.”

With the project scheduled to continue into early 2024, commuters like Carol McCluskey will have to find a new route to work. Ms McCluskey and her partner live in Coolock and commute to the Five Lamps via North Strand Road.

“The closure will impact us massively. We’re moving to Swords in the next couple of weeks, which will probably make it worse because there’s no metro link and only private bus routes,” said Ms McCluskey. “If they want to get people not commuting into town via car, they need to give more public transport options, because what we have right now is not viable.”

Three years ago, Victor Edge, owner of Edge Hardware Store in Fairview, and several businesses in the area, spearheaded by Damien Duggan of Duggan Jewellers, met Dublin City Council and asked that the proposed cycle lane be located in Fairview Park instead of on the road, where it is currently being constructed. Mr Edge said they were told this wasn’t possible as it was a safety issue.

“Damien Duggan tried so hard to organise people in the area, but he was forced to close down his store three months ago after being here more than 45 years,” said Mr Edge, citing the lack of parking. “We’ve gotten nowhere and we’re sick of it. Every shop here; we met DCC before they got the planning permission to go ahead. They never tell you what they’re going to do, they just do it.”