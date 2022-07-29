Mixed weather in store for bank holiday weekend

People relax in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city. Temperatures are expected to remain between 17C and 23C during the day over the weekend, the coolest areas in the north west, and warmest in the south and south east. Photograph: Luke O'Reilly/PA Wire/PA Images

Reach for the rainwear over the bank holiday weekend is the advice from Met Éireann, with no let up in the damp summer and Monday predicted to be the worst of the three days ahead.

With rainfall across Ireland twice normal levels for the time of year over the past two weeks, unsettled conditions are expected to persist, albeit with some sunny patches possible in the west and north.

Muggy nights are forecast too for Friday and Monday.

“Unfortunately, it is not looking too good for the bank holiday weekend,” said meteorologist Emer Flood. “Monday, particularly, is looking very wet. There will be some dry periods, but overall it is going to be pretty cloudy with rain or showers most days.”

On Saturday, Ireland can expect to wake to a “fairly dull, dreary start” with cloud and rain in parts as well as some mist and coastal or hill fog.

Conditions “might improve” in some areas during the afternoon with the “odd spell of sunshine breaking through”, said Ms Flood, but “patches of rain and showers” should be widespread.

The rain should move eastwards throughout the day, with northern and western areas most likely to benefit from any sunnier, drier conditions.

Downpours are expected to persist overnight into Sunday morning. The direction of travel is not certain yet, but it looks that the “southern two thirds” of the country will bear the brunt of it.

“It will be quite heavy in places, giving way to some lingering rain on Sunday morning, which should be a damp, fairly dull start.”

The “northern half” of the country is best placed again to see any sunny spells on Sunday afternoon although scattered showers can be expected.

While predictions are currently conflicting on different weather models, there is a chance of even more rain moving into the south of the country on Sunday, affecting mainly Munster and the midlands.

“I’m more confident of rain on Monday,” added Ms Flood.

“It will be coming in from the south west, moving northwards and reaching the north by the afternoon. Some might have an okay morning, although fairly cloudy, but rain should continue for the rest of the day in most places and it could be heavy in places.

“It will be the wettest day of the bank holiday weekend.”

Temperatures are expected to remain between 17C and 23C during the day over the weekend, the coolest areas in the north west, and warmest in the south and south east.

It will be “fairly humid as well” with “some nights quite muggy - Friday night and Monday night.”

Is there any hope for an end to the rain? Apparently so. Met Éireann reckons the wet conditions will settle down towards the end of next week.

“There might still be some showers, but by next Thursday, Friday and into the weekend it should be a lot drier,” said Ms Flood.

Meanwhile, the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps is urging climbers to take extra care on the traditional ascent of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo this Reek Sunday. Large numbers are expected to turn out after a fall-off in participants during the pandemic.

Brian Moran, regional director for the Order of Malta, said walkers should be “extra cautious” given the dangers posed “particularly due to an expected increase in footfall this year”.

“We cannot overstate the importance of climbers being suitably equipped for all possible weather,” he added. “It is so important that appropriate footwear such as hiking boots be worn, and that people bring warm clothes and rain gear, as well as sun protection.”

“Everyone taking part in the climb should also bring a plentiful supply of water and snacks, to stay hydrated and maintain energy. Please give extra care for children and young people on the climb, and make sure you go at your own, comfortable pace to avoid falls.”