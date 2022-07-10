Man dies after fall from bonfire in Northern Ireland

The scene where a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim on Saturday night. Photograph: PA

A man in his 30s has died after falling from a more than 15 metres high bonfire built from wooden pallets to mark the eve of the “Twelfth” in the North.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is investigating the death on Saturday night at Antiville in the Fairway area of Larne, Co Antrim. They are appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services attended the bonfire site just after 9.30pm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bonfire was not the largest in Larne and is among many others planned to be torched around the North for “Eleventh Night” celebrations, which traditionally usher in the climax of the loyalist marching season, July 12th.

Police remained at the scene on Sunday.

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP for East Antrim, described the death as “a real tragedy at what is a special time of year for people in the loyalist community.”

“The family are well-known in the area, and I am sure this will be greatly felt within the community,” he said.

Preparations were being made to dismantle the bonfire, according to Mr Wilson.

Organisers of a larger bonfire in Larne, at Craigyhill, who are attempting to break a world record for the largest bonfire - which stands at just over 60 metres - posted on social media its “deepest sympathy” to a “fellow bonfire builder”.

“It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory,” they stated.

PSNI Inspector Adrian Bryan said it was understood the victim was “assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred”.

“Our investigation has commenced and we are appealing for witnesses, especially those who were in the area last night around 10.15pm, to come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1866 09/07/22,” he added.

Stewart Dixon, Alliance MLA, said: “My deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends and the whole community as it reflects on this tragic death.”