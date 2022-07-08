Parents of boy with genetic muscle disease announce death of ‘adored’ son

Archie Naughton had been diagnosed with a disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was younger. Photograph: Join Our Boys Trust/Twitter

The parents of three boys with an incurable muscle-wasting disease from Co Roscommon have announced the death of their “adored” eldest son Archie Naughton.

Archie (16) had been diagnosed with a disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was younger, which affects the muscles. He was the older brother of twins George and Isaac, who also have the disease.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration and there is no known cure. It affects a child’s ability to walk usually when they reach adolescence.

The parents of the three boys, Padraic and Paula Naughton, were told their children had the muscle-wasting disease in late 2012.

Paula and Pádraic Naughton with their three sons.

In a death notice on Thursday, the family announced their eldest son Archie had died in the care of the “exceptional staff” of the coronary care unit at the Mater hospital, Dublin.

The family described Archie as “adored and irreplaceable”, as well as being a “much loved brother” to his two younger siblings. The notice said he would be “very sadly missed by his heartbroken family,” as well as friends, neighbours, school friends, “and by all those who supported him throughout his illness”.

The funeral mass will take place on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon.

Archie’s parents both trained as nurses and had bought a house in Roscommon in 2006, where they raised the three boys.

The family had set up a trust called Join our Boys to raise money to provide the boys with the resources they need, to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and to raise funds for gene therapy programmes.