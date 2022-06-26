Aer Lingus apologises for 13 cancelled flights

Aer Lingus cancelled 13 flights, including flights to London and Faro in Portugal and from London and Amsterdam. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Aer Lingus has apologised after 13 flights to and from Dublin Airport were cancelled on Sunday.

Flights to London, Lyon, Split and Faro were among those cancelled as well as flights to Dublin from London, Amsterdam and Paris.

Aer Lingus said the cancellations were due to “system pressures” as a result of air-traffic control strikes, as well as “ongoing issues at airports and among third party suppliers which regrettably necessitated the cancellation of some flights”.

“This pressure on the system has been compounded by a spike in Covid cases among our own teams in the last number of days,” a spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said.

Some social media users complained of a lack of notice and communication about the cancellations, saying there was “no warning” and “zero explanation”.

Others complained that their replacement flights had also been cancelled, leading them to book new flights with different airlines.

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said that where cancellations have occurred, “Aer Lingus has sought to re-accommodate passengers on the next available alternative service.”

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those customers who have been impacted.”