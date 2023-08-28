Can a working holiday ever be the escape a worker needs?

To get the most out of a workcation there are several helpful ways to maximise its benefit. File photograph: Getty Images

How we work has changed considerably over the past few years, with flexible and remote working altering the routine nine-to-five work-life, for some at least.

Many workers are no longer glued to a swivel chair. Hours are flexible and, with good internet and a laptop, the option to work from anywhere has never been more practical for a lot of people.

These changes have spurred one of the latest trends in remote working, which is to pack the laptop in the suitcase, jet off to a holiday destination, and mix being a tourist with clocking in work hours. These working holidays are usually booked without taking official annual leave. There is no need for an out-of-office — after all, the employee is still hitting targets and is available for meetings, albeit from the potential comfort of a sun-soaked terrace, hopefully with good internet.

When done right, a workcation has the potential to significantly improve a person’s work-life balance.

“Workcations are a great way of offering employees a higher degree of flexibility, autonomy, and job satisfaction which can lead to greater innovation and productivity at work,” says Aoife O’Brien, founder of Happier at Work. “By taking scheduled breaks and exploring new surroundings, employees are more focused and less stressed when doing their day-to-day work.”

O’Brien says “putting people first [can] create an environment where they can thrive. This results in a happier workplace and increased productivity, engagement, and retention, ultimately impacting on your bottom line.”

But can a working vacation ever be the escape a worker needs?

Toxic work culture

A consideration is whether a workcation is a sign of toxic work culture, encouraging and embedding the idea of toxic productivity, as an employee may struggle with the idea of resting when on holiday. Opinion is certainly divided as to whether this trend is positive or not.

While many may see a working vacation as missing the point of ensuring an employee switches off and rests, others see the potential in the change of scenery. O’Brien understands it as an opportunity to provide an escape for employees, as long “as they have clear boundaries in place. Even better if you can take an actual holiday at the end of your workcation time to properly enjoy the experience, travel and have some time out from work.”

The worry is the blurring of lines between work and rest, and where this trend may ultimately go. Will there eventually be an expectation on the part of the employee, not necessarily the employer, that they bring their laptops on holiday simply because they have done it before? What boundaries are encouraged when on a workcation, and how can an employee implement those boundaries in line with company protocol? Do workcations glamourise the idea of toxic productivity and dissuade workers from switching off with a risk of burnout?

“Workcations can also come with some cons,” says O’Brien. The difficulties of a workcation can include “distractions, like sunshine or the desire to explore a new area, or issues with internet speed, time-zone differences, or having to work in a bedroom or kitchen table”.

O’Brien, however, recognises even more worrying negatives such as loneliness and isolation if employees travel alone, to a lack of boundaries which can lead to overworking if they are living and working in the same space.

‘More relaxed’

There are, of course, benefits to marrying working with exploring a new location. The ability to relax and unwind, while also meeting work targets can be a flexible arrangement, creating opportunities to explore and see the world while also finding the appropriate headspace away from the confines of a desk. “For someone who really enjoys travel, it’s a great way to combine work and the opportunity to get away for a few weeks or months,” says O’Brien as she recognises that an employee may enjoy the local food, meet new people, explore the area, and generally feel more relaxed being away from home and their physical workspace.

Ultimately, the issue is sustaining a good work-life balance and as such, there is much to consider when we ask if a workcation is the answer to that problem.

The workload, the location, the personality, and work ethic of the employee, whether they are alone or with family, and how the balance of work and rest pans out for the wellbeing of the employee, are all factors in the equation, as are company policies.

“Increasingly, I am seeing a shift away from seeing work as a place,” says O’Brien, “which opens up these sorts of opportunities. Many organisations already have workcation policies in place, offering employees the opportunity to work for up to three months outside of Ireland.

“Depending on the type of work that needs to be done, and the ability to set clear boundaries between work and non-work activities, I think it’s a great opportunity for more organisations to offer this type of flexibility.”

O’Brien reiterates that balance is key as “workcationing can be a really great way to explore a new environment and improve work-life balance. But depending on an individual’s working style, it may lead to isolation, loneliness, and overworking, causing stress and burnout.”

Taking breaks

To get the most out of a workcation there are, of course, some helpful ways to maximise its benefit, many of which come from the ethos of working from home and creating necessary boundaries to manage the workday alongside the treats a vacation has to offer.

Detach yourself from the workday and put the laptop away when you are not working. By doing this you avoid falling into the toxic productivity trap that expects you to continue working instead of resting.

Remember to eat, which may seem obvious but taking breaks as you would throughout your regular working day is as important when at your desk as it is when working on vacation.

Added to that, throw in exercise and resist thinking about work continually.

Explore, be mindful and present, and soak up the sun, the heritage, the people, the environment, and ensure you find a balance between rest and work.