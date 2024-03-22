One in 10 adults describe themselves as neurodivergent, survey finds

ADHD and autism are the two most commonly reported forms of neurodivergence.

Almost one in 10 adults identify as neurodivergent, though only half of those who do have a diagnosis, according to new research.

Only half of neurodivergent people who are working have disclosed their condition to their employer, while 45 per cent feel their workplace is not inclusive, the survey found.

Neurodiversity refers to the difference in how people’s brains process information. While the neurotypical people are in the majority, neurodivergent people process information differently. Autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD and Tourette syndrome are regarded as forms of neurodivergence.

One-quarter of over-18s say they are neurodivergent, or have a family member who is, the survey of 1,000 people found.

Among those who identified in this way, the most common conditions were autism spectrum condition (34 per cent), attention hyperactivity disorder (34 per cent), dyslexia (18 per cent) and dyspraxia (8 per cent).

Nine per cent of those surveyed identified as neurodivergent, half of whom were diagnosed and the other half self-assessed.

The survey was carried out by Red C for Bank of Ireland, which has launched a new strategy to support neurodivergent staff.

“When a national survey tells us that just half of people feel that their place of work is inclusive of neurodivergent people, and only one in five are aware of their employer’s policies or practices to support neurodivergent people, it is clear much more needs to be done,” said Matt Elliott, the bank’s chief people officer.