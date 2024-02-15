Three further possible cases of measles reported in Ireland

Three possible cases of measles were reported in Ireland between February 4th and 10th, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There was one confirmed case last week. A 48-year-old man died from the disease in a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region last week, the Health Service Executive confirmed. It is believe he contracted the highly infectious viral illness following a trip to Birmingham, in the UK, where a large outbreak of measles is ongoing.

The HSE issued a public health alert following the man’s death.

The HPSC publish figures of reported cases of measles on a weekly basis, categorising reports of the disease as confirmed, possible, or probable.

Last week, it provisionally reported nine cases of suspected measles in Ireland between January 28th and February 3rd.

There were four cases of measles in the country last year, two in 2022, and none in 2021, and five in 2020. No deaths were reported in any of those years.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health warned on Wednesday that new cases of measles were likely, following the death of the man from the disease last week.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, which is spread by coughs and sneezes and can be serious at any age.

Symptoms of measles include cold-like symptoms such as aches and pain, a runny nose, sneezing and a cough; sore red eyes that may be sensitive to light; high temperature; small greyish-white spots in the mouth; and a rash that usually appears on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.

According to the World Health Organisation, cases of measles in Europe last year rose 45-fold, in an “alarming” increase.