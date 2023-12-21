Ban on sale of vapes to under-18s in force from Friday

Vaping products on Talbot Street: The new law makes it an offence to sell vaping products to children, with penalties ranging from fines of up to €4,000 to up to six months in prison. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A ban on the sale of vaping products and e-cigarettes to people under 18 years of age is to come into effect on Friday.

Earlier this month new laws governing vapes were passed by the Oireachtas and signed into law by the President, Michael D Higgins. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has commenced sections of the law into force to prohibit the sale of vapes to under-18s.

The new law means it is an offence to sell vaping products to children, with penalties ranging from fines of up to €4,000 to up to six months in prison. It is currently an offence to sell cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18.

Other measures in the new law due to be enacted next year include a prohibition of the sale of tobacco and vaping products in vending machines, as well as a ban on advertising the products near schools or on public transport. The law will also ban the sale of cigarettes or vapes at events that are aimed at children.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly said he was “pleased” to be able to bring the ban on the sale of vapes to under-18s into effect before Christmas, as he had previously committed to do so.

“In 2024 I will commence the remaining measures in the Act (such as around advertising, a licensing system and vending machines),” he said.

The Department of Health is currently running a public consultation on plans to further regulate vapes, aimed at reducing the numbers of young people using the products.

The consultation, which is open until January 5th, is seeking the public’s view on banning smoking in outdoor dining areas, as well as regulating the packaging of vaping products and their display in shops.

The department has also proposed extending current smoke-free restrictions to vaping, as well as increasing the age when young people can buy tobacco products.