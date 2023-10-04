Hiqa called in to investigate use of unlicensed springs in Temple Street children’s operations

The Hiqa review will be separate to the serious incident review of the use of the non-medical grade springs that has been promised by Children’s Health Ireland. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

The State’s health watchdog has been called in to investigate the implantation of unlicensed springs in children undergoing spinal surgery at Temple Street hospital.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) will also carry out a wider review of the control and oversight of the use of surgical implants and implantable medical devices in the State.

The decision to call in Hiqa to order a statutory review of the controversial surgery is due to be announced later today by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The Hiqa review will be separate to the serious incident review of the use of the non-medical grade springs that has been promised by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

A consultant at Temple Street hospital has been referred to the Medical Council after two serious incidents in children undergoing spinal surgery, including the death of a child. An internal review found high complication rates, including repeated returns for surgery and high infection rates, in the work of the surgeon.

It then emerged that unauthorised springs were implanted in three children, two of which have been removed.

The HSE has commissioned a review of the surgeon’s work in Temple Street, and of any wider issues in paediatric orthopaedics, by an external expert. Liverpool-based orthopaedic surgeon Selvadurai Nayagam began his work this week, meeting Mr Donnelly on Monday and two of the four patient groups involved on Tuesday.

Sources say the Hiqa investigation into the specific issue around springs will be “complementary” to Mr Nayagam’s review, and is expected to be completed promptly.

The other two patient groups representing affected children have said they have no confidence in CHI or the Health Service Executive (HSE) to investigate the incidents in Temple Street.