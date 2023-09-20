Parents ‘broken’ by death of daughter (10) with spina bifida after operations at Temple Street

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who died after multiple operations at Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin say they have been told very little about what happened to their daughter.

Michael and Bridget Carter, from Co Meath, say they are looking for answers about the care provided to Dollceanna, who had spina bifida and scoliosis.

Dollceana was first operated on in Temple Street in 2021 by the surgeon who is at the centre of an external review of spinal surgeries announced by the HSE this week.

The family’s solicitor, Niall Tansey, said problems soon arose and Dollceana underwent a series of further surgeries to address these. However, he said the procedures “didn’t work” and that Dollceanna died last September, leaving her parents and siblings “broken” by their loss.

Despite her conditions, Mr Tansey said the girl lived a normal life and attended school with the help of a special needs assistant. Dollceanna made her Communion two weeks before the initial surgery.

“She was just getting on with life,” he said.

The Carter family was contacted by Children’s Health Ireland “only recently” and it was only then they became aware that “they are part of a much bigger issue,” Mr Tansey told The Irish Times.

Dollceanna’s case is one of 19 covered by the external review announced by the HSE on Monday. Her death followed “multiple procedures” by the Temple Street surgeon and is the subject of a serious incident investigation review, according to a report published on Monday.

Mr Tansey, of Damien Tansey solicitors, is acting for a number of the 19 families, but also other families with concerns about the surgeon’s work who were not included in the review.

“The families are angry and dumbfounded at what has happened and they want answers, but they’re not getting any at the moment,” he said. “These are among the weakest and most vulnerable people in our society and we have let them down.”