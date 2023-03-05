Department defends new hospital consultant contract despite concerns

In a circular to members, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said 'a significant number of our concerns have not been addressed'. Photograph: iStock

The Department of Health has defended a new hospital consultant contract amid concerns from a representative group ahead of the start of the new contract this week.

The contract, which will see extended hours in the evenings and at weekends, is due to start on Wednesday despite the fact that the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) is still balloting members.

Furthermore, in a circular to members, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said “a significant number of our concerns have not been addressed”.

“In the meantime, our legal advisers have progressed a detailed review of the proposed contract and have raised serious concerns about elements of the contract terms.”

READ MORE

[ Government to press ahead with new hospital consultant contracts despite no agreement with doctors’ groups ]

They said the contract does not include limits on the number of late evenings and Saturdays that a consultant on the contract may be rostered to work, and they also raised issues around disciplinary procedures.

The Department of Health has moved to defend the contract, however.

Asked about the complaint about rostering services, the department said: “The rostering principles are designed to be fair whilst ensuring that there are sufficient and appropriately skilled staff rostered to work in order to provide appropriate high-quality patient care and to meet anticipated service needs.”

“The principles aim to achieve equitable distribution of schedules so far as is reasonably practicable and to promote a family-friendly and supportive workplace. They recognise the need for employers to be compliant with working time and other health and safety legislation.”

Asked about complaints that the disciplinary process was flawed, the department said it was the same code that is in place for other health service staff.

“The disciplinary code mirrors the disciplinary processes that are in place for all health service employees, including the national leadership team. The new contract sets out a comprehensive range of fair procedures which was the subject of very significant consultation and change during the negotiation of the contract.”

From Wednesday, the new contract will be the only contract offered to new consultants, while existing consultants will have the choice of switching to the new contract if they wish.

The contract offers doctors salaries of up to €257,000. However, with additional allowances and payments for on-call duties and overtime, as well as pension contributions, many consultants will receive a package worth as much as €300,000 a year. Doctors who choose to move from their current contract will remain on the existing public sector pension scheme. Doctors who have already received job offers can choose to take the old contract.

The new contract will prohibit consultants from engaging in private work in public hospitals, which is considered a key tool in the separation of public from private care – one of the objectives of the Sláintecare health reform plan.

In response to queries, the IMO said it is continuing to ballot members.

“We are undertaking a ballot which will close on Tuesday following which we will advise the department of the outcome,” a spokesman said.

The new contract will see consultants rostered for hours between 8am-10pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am-6pm on Saturdays. Any work outside these hours will be subject to local agreement and involve overtime or special payments.

The Government intends to press ahead with the contract regardless of whether doctor’s groups agree.