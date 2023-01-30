Salmonella outbreak on eight poultry farms in Ireland being investigated

The Department of Agriculture is investigating a large salmonella outbreak on eight poultry farms around the country. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Department of Agriculture is investigating a large salmonella outbreak on eight poultry farms around the country. Because of the risk to human health from the bacteria, restrictions have been applied in the vicinity of the farms.

As a consequence, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has been called in to work with the Department of Agriculture in an effort to curb the outbreak. It is understood some infected poultry have been culled.

The department confirmed it is working closely with the FSAI and the National Reference Laboratory to determine the cause of the outbreak, which arose in a number of different areas at the same time.

More to follow ...

[ Salmonella cases in 2017 reach highest number in almost 10 years ]