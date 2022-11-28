Irish baby airlifted to Sweden for RSV treatment after virus ‘completely saturated his lungs’

A Swedish medical team treated Liam in hospital before he was flown to Stockholm by air ambulance. Photograph: Getty Images

A 12-week-old boy was airlifted to hospital in Stockholm in the care of Swedish medics to receive specialised treatment for a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection that had saturated his lungs.

Liam Murphy became ill last Halloween and was rushed to hospital and placed on a ventilator but none of the treatment available could help him.

His father, Paul, told RTE’s Morning Ireland on Monday he felt it would have been preferable to be able to receive the required treatment in Ireland, and that public messaging on the potential illness from RSV was insufficient.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) describes RSV as a common respiratory virus with normally mild, cold-like symptoms.

Although most people will recover in a week or two, the condition can be serious, especially for infants, and is the most common cause of hospital admissions in young children who develop acute respiratory illness.

“We all know it has a common cold but it seems to have developed into something far more aggressive,” said Mr Murphy, who described having seen his baby son’s eyes and mouth turning a shade of blue.

“So we ended up in Temple Street; they used what’s called a C-path mask which is basically oxygen that had to be manually held on him which was quiet scary and Liam didn’t like it at all but that was keeping his lungs functioning.”

Liam was transferred to Crumlin Hospital where, after four or five days on a ventilator, he was put on an oscillator. None of the treatment worked.

His family were told they would have to travel to Sweden for emergency ecmotherapy (Ecmo) treatment, a form of advanced life support.

According to the Mater hospital, the treatment is used on patients with severe illness that stops their heart or lungs from working, by replacing their function on a short-term basis.

A Swedish medical team treated Liam in hospital before he was flown to Stockholm by air ambulance.

“We were told that when he got there he had actually needed to be resuscitated with CPR so that was quite scary but leaving Crumlin he was in a stable condition,” his father said.

“Again, the virus was so aggressive, it completely saturated his lungs. Every X-ray that we had done in the week and in the few days in the run up to Sweden would indicate that the virus was just getting heavier and heavier and ultimately it was like a sticky glue blocking his alveoli and it just wouldn’t allow him to breathe. So the machinery had to do it for him.”

Liam remains in hospital for tests due to the toll the illness took on his body. His father said that while his son’s story was ultimately a positive one, public messaging around the RSV threat needed to improve.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been contacted for comment.