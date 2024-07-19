Yellov, Greystones, takeaway review: Spectacularly good Turkish food prepared from scratch in a food truck

Yellov      Address : Beside The Beach House pub, Trafalgar Rd, Rathdown Lower, Boatyard, Greystones, Co Wicklow Telephone : 083 871 1876 Cuisine : Turkish Website : https://www.instagram.com/yellovstreetfood/ Opens in new window Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Didem Kose grew up in Istanbul, surrounded by the smell of street food and her father’s cooking in his small restaurant called Yellov. He named it after his favourite colour, yellow, not realising that he had misspelt the word. The sign stayed there as “Yellov” for more than 15 years.

Didem moved to Ireland seven years ago when she was 22, with a college degree and limited English. She worked part-time while attending language school, and moved on to a marketing role in a consulting firm for three years. It didn’t feel like the right fit. A move to Greystones during Covid, where she ended up cooking Turkish food for friends led to a complete rethink of the direction she wanted to head in.

An offer to work as a chef in The Happy Pear followed, and after cooking there for two years, she left to open her own food truck. She spent two months converting a horse box, designing the layout, and installing the kitchen equipment.

Didem opened Yellov in March, trading at the Boatyard in Greystones. It’s a smart venue beside The Beach House pub with picnic tables for outdoor seating.

Her food is Turkish, and happens to be vegetarian, with dishes such as falafel wraps, mushroom kebabs which Didem calls kebaps on the menu, and arancinis. Everything is prepared from scratch in the truck, using no frozen products.

What did we order?

A hummus plate, a mushroom kebap and a falafel wrap.

How was the service?

Service is gorgeous, Didem was about to close, but graciously took our order. We popped over to The Beach House to order drinks while waiting for our order to be ready.

Falafel wrap from Yellov Street Food

Was the food nice?

The hummus on the hummus plate, made from red lentils instead of chickpeas, is delicious. It is topped with grilled mushrooms with a side of falafel and salad. The falafel are light and fluffy, with a nuanced flavour from herbs from The Happy Pear farm in Kilcoole and cumin, coriander, garam masala, black pepper and coriander, chilli flakes and roasted sesame seeds. The mushroom kebap is particularly good, filled with oyster and king oyster mushrooms Didem grows at her farm, Ashford Mushrooms. They are meaty and earthy, spiced with Isot (a Turkish spice), garlicky mayo, red cabbage and salad. The falafel wrap is loaded with fluffy falafel, hummus, aubergine, salad and red cabbage pickle.

What about the packaging?

Food comes wrapped in paper that can be recycled if clean, and in a compostable box.

What did it cost?

€32.50 for dinner for three people: hummus bowl, €9.50; mushroom kebop, €12.50; and a falafel wrap, €10.50.

Where does it deliver?

Takeaway only, Thur-Fri, 1pm-7pm; Sat, 1pm-6pm; Sun, 1pm-4pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, absolutely, this is delicious Turkish food.