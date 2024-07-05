Spice Cottage      Address : 1 O'Rourke Park, Honeypark, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, A96 DF82 Telephone : 01 235 1841 Cuisine : Indian Website : https://www.spicecottage.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Harry Singh opened Spice Cottage in 2001. He had worked in his uncle’s takeaway in Scotland, and missed the taste of his food when he moved to Ireland. The dishes on his takeaway menu, where everything is made from scratch, including all of the sauces, reflect these influences and his mother’s northern India cooking. There is a broad menu, ranging from speciality curries to kebabs and biryanis, and gluten-free and vegan dishes.

In 2008, Singh’s son, Suh, joined the family business and runs it with his partner, Gill. Spice Cottage was awarded the title of Best Indian Food after competing on RTÉ One’s Takeaway Titans in 2022. It also comes heavily recommended by Irish Times food writer and chef Mark Moriarty.

What did we order?

A mixed vegetable platter, Malabar fish, lamb Kohlapuri, tarka dal, pilau rice and raita.

How was the service?

The was a 10-minute wait when I arrived to pick up the order. The Euros were on so it was busy with plenty of orders coming in on a Tuesday evening.

READ MORE

Was the food nice?

This food is very good and you really notice the quality of the sauces. The vegetarian platter is generous, with two of everything. The samosas are notably good, a crisp, buttery pastry filled with peas and potatoes. The onion bhaji, aloo tikki and palak kebab (spinach and potato kebab) are also delicious. I had ordered the Malabar curry hot (there’s an extra hot spice level too) and it was nuanced but not too hot. There were chunky pieces of tilapia in a thick sauce layered with flavours of cumin, coriander, curry leaves and ginger, tempered with tomato and coconut.

There were big chunks of lamb in the lamb Kohlapuri, which comes in a thick sauce with flavours of cumin, curry leaves, coriander seeds onions and tomato, with soaked cashew nuts adding texture. The tarka dal was chunky and substantial, with lentils and peas. A generous portion of raita is refreshing and not too sweet.

What about the packaging?

All packaging is paper and plastic-free, so recyclable if clean.

What did it cost?

Dinner for three people came to €57.95: mixed vegetable platter €13.25; Malabar fish, €14.50; lamb Kohlapuri, €13.95; tarka dal, €11; pilau rice, €2.75; and raita, €2.50.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, Sun-Wed, 5pm-9pm, Thurs-Sat 5pm-10pm. Delivery via Deliveroo, 7km radius.

Would I order it again?

Most definitely – this is delicious Indian food.