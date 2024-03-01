Fish      Address : 45 MacCurtain Street, Victorian Quarter, Cork, T23 DVY3 Telephone : 085 200 5450 Cuisine : Fish Website : https://www.instagram.com/ecofishcork Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

David Halpin Jr, Chris Prinsloo and Jerome Williamson opened Fish, a new casual restaurant and takeaway on MacCurtain Street, Cork, at the end of January. The trio have considerable experience. Halpin, who owns Eco, a fish restaurant in Douglas, is well established in the hospitality business. He partnered with Prinsloo to set up Eco at the Marina Market, and the pair joined forces with Jerome Williamson, who had worked in both Eco Douglas and Eco in the Marina Market before spending time further afield. In a matter of weeks, Prinsloo had renovated the entire premises. It’s a smart room with peacock blue walls, bronze, pressed-tin ceiling tiles, and a counter and high stools running down each side.

The menu is divided into “traditional fish and chips”, with six fish options; “contemporary”, with swordfish, calamari and octopus getting the chargrill treatment on lava rock; “street” with options such as fritto misto, spice bags and a fish burger; and “Eco”, which includes a double smash burger and chicken curry with rice/chips.

What did we order?

Cod and chips and the fritto misto cone.

How was the service?

Very friendly and professional. As there were some high stools available, we ordered to eat in rather than takeaway. Our food was brought to us when it was ready.

READ MORE

Was the food nice?

The servings here are very generous, and the fritto misto was particularly good. Clearly the small pieces of white fish, calamari and a couple of prawns were freshly dipped in batter and cooked to order. The pickled kohlrabi and fennel underneath may have been better served separately as the cardboard container quickly became wet. The cod was also good, deliciously fresh and steaming hot. The batter was quite thick and considerably darker in colour. I discovered afterwards that the batter on all the dishes is gluten-free as it is made from cornflour and rice flour. The chips were good, although not quite what I expected for triple-cooked. The accompaniments of tartare sauce and mushy peas were tasty.

What about the packaging?

Everything is compostable or recyclable; sustainability is clearly taken seriously.

What did it cost?

It was €27.50 for lunch for two people: cod and chips, €15.50; and fritto misto, €12.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily for takeaway, Mon-Thur, 1pm-9pm; Fri-Sat, 1pm-11pm; and Sun, 1pm-8pm; Deliveroo within 3km radius.

Would I order it again?

Yes. The fish is excellent, the servings are generous and there is plenty of choice on the menu.