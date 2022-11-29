Vegetarian pulled pork: super quick, affordable and really nutritious

Vegetarian pulled pork? Yep, you read that right, and now let me tell you what I use instead of pork – banana skins. Although it might sound like a bananas idea, you’ll have to trust me here that they are a really great ingredient to use.

First, they are something most families will have plenty of at home, so this is a brilliant way of reducing food waste, they also work as a blank canvas, ready to take on flavours and have a good texture. This dinner is a go-to in my house, it’s not only super quick and affordable but also really nutritious, packed with potassium and fibre.

The key is to use bananas that are yellow with a hint of green. You can store banana skins in the fridge while your family work their way through enough bananas to make a meal. You need roughly two large banana skins per person but the more the merrier.

I love to serve this with baby potatoes roasted in some salt and oil or chips, with extra cabbage slaw on the side.

Recipe: Vegetarian pulled pork and slaw burger