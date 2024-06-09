You may not have come across them but Ireland has been making wine for more than 50 years now. Details are not always easy to come across but there are now more than a dozen vineyards in Ireland. Vines are now grown in Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Mayo, Dublin and probably more besides. Because of our cool and wet climate, most growers plant disease-resistant hybrid grape varieties made by crossing vitis vinifera (the wine grape) with other more robust varieties. The most popular grapes are Ronda (red) and Solaris (white).

Across the water English wine is going through a boom, especially for sparkling wine, and even closer to home, Wales now boasts almost 30 vineyards. With climate change increasing temperatures, it seems likely that Irish wine production will increase in the next 50 years.

As production tends to be small scale and yields low, Irish wine will never be cheap, and because of our cool climate, the wines tend to be lower in alcohol, and higher in acidity.

The first to plant vines commercially was probably Michael O’Callaghan of Longueville House in Mallow and his neighbour Dr Billy Christopher. O’Callaghan planted his first vines in the early 1970s. Their intention was to distil the wine into brandy, but they ended up making wine. It proved a real challenge, so they switched to apples and Michael’s son William O’Callaghan now produces good cider and apple brandy.

READ MORE

The largest vineyard is probably in Wexford, where The Old Roots grow a range of different varieties. Most of these producers have websites with more information

However, since then Thomas Walk has planted vines and produces wine in Kinsale in west Cork, although this is not available for sale. David Llewellyn produces a number of wines, as well as all sorts of other beverages, vinegars and apples in Lusk, Co Dublin. More recently David Dennison of Viking Drinks began producing organic wine in Co Waterford. He also runs wine tours. Philip Little, with the assistance of winemaker Séan Kerin, produces Triskelion wines in south Co Kilkenny. The largest vineyard is probably in Wexford, where The Old Roots grow a range of different varieties. Most of these producers have websites with more information.

Lastly in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, Pamela Walsh and Brett Stephenson make some interesting wines using a selection of Irish fruits. The best way to learn about their wines is to book a tour on wicklowwaywines.ie.

[ John Wilson: Why do some wines taste better than others? ]