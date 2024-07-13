22 great gardens centres where you can find a good lunch too

There’s nothing quite as enjoyable in summer as relaxing in your garden. It’s your personal kingdom and you can make it beautiful in whatever manner appeals to you. No matter your style or level of horticultural sophistication, whether you’re looking for compost, or planning a complete change, there’s lots of inspiration to draw from in gardens and garden centres around the country. Fire your imagination and green fingers with our list which ranges from the elegant gardens of stately homes to some of Ireland’s most vibrant garden centres – the clincher is that they all have great options for a sit down and a bite to eat.

Lodge Park

The Steam Museum & Lodge Park Walled Garden

Lodge Park, Straffan, Co Kildare; 083-0168338, steam-museum.ie

Located midway between the M4 and M7, this beautiful location is a must visit for lovers of steam engines and gardens. Relocated from Inchicore Railway works, the The Michael Owens Power Hall houses a collection of stationary steam engines. It’s adjacent to 0.8 hectares (2 acres) of beautiful 18th-century walled gardens at Lodge Park overlooking the river Liffey. Afterwards, visitors can enjoy freshly roasted coffee or lunch made using ingredients sourced from the walled garden in the Barista Bike cafe.

The Walled Garden at Coole Park Nature Reserve

Formerly home to Lady Gregory, Coole Park was part of the Irish literary revival at the turn of the 20th century. Her beloved large walled, or flower garden is home to a copper beech tree on which you can find the initials of many Irish literary greats. The remains of the original hothouses which supplied the house with grapes and other fruit now offer seating and picnic areas. The adjoining tea rooms are a lovely spot for local seasonal cooking and home baking.

Ardcarne garden centre

Ardcarne Garden Centre

Established in 1986, Ardcarne is a leading garden centre in the west of Ireland and a lovely spot for a stop on the Dublin-Sligo road, close to Lough Key Forest Park and the Shannon Blueway. They offer frequent gardening demonstrations as well as a large covered outdoor area for all weather shopping. The pet-friendly Garden Cafe is popular for home-made dishes such as the Caprese chicken melt, open crab sandwiches or pear and almond scones.

Loughcrew Estate & Gardens

With connections to St Oliver Plunkett, the gardens of Loughcrew Estate are a lovely place for a family day out. Children can explore the fairy trail with treasure map in hand, while the 1.1 hectares (2.5 acres) of gardens are home to a lime avenue, lawns, water features and terraces. The wooden-housed Limetree coffee stop overlooks the ruins of the 17th-century family church, and offers ethically sourced coffee and wholesome, home-made lunches.

Listowel garden centre

Listowel Garden Centre

Church Street, Listowel, Co Kerry; 068-22908, listowelgardencentre.ie

Sitting at the end of the 16km long Kingdom of Kerry Greenway, Listowel Garden Centre is a vibrant garden centre and lifestyle shop with an extensive range of garden plants, ornaments, tools and furniture. Founded by Liz and Nick McAuliffe over 40 years ago, their children Mairead and Feidhlim now run the family business. The Thyme Out cafe offers a hearty selection of food from sandwiches to crepes, salads to quiches.

Brigit's Garden

Brigit’s Garden

Offering unique Celtic-themed gardens designed by Mary Reynolds and 4.4 hectares (11 acres) of woodlands, native wildflower meadows and wetlands, Brigit’s Gardens are designed to showcase nature, beauty and our Celtic heritage. It’s also a not-for-profit which supports biodiversity and offers environmental education programmes. The light and bright cafe offers quality fresh food with local produce and dishes such as home-cured salmon, charred aubergine with harissa and feta, or toasted home-cooked ham sandwiches.

Arboretum

Old Kilkenny Road, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow; 059-9721558, arboretum.ie

Arboretum claims that visiting its flagship store in Co Carlow is cheaper than therapy, plus you also get tomatoes. With a site spanning a whopping 4 hectares (10 acres), this garden centre truly has it all. Display gardens offer inspiration to visitors, backed up by a team of plant experts happy to advise. Rachel’s Garden Cafe caters to a wide range of diets using local produce. Their second location in the National Garden Exhibition Centre in Kilquade is equally worth visiting.

Ashtree garden centre

Ashtree Garden Centre

Donegal Town celebrates its 550th birthday this year and is also home to the family-owned Ashtree garden centre. Plants are sourced from Irish nurseries where possible, while Robert and his friendly staff are on hand to answer questions. The Potting Shed tea room is open Tuesday to Saturday and specialises in home baking, particularly flavoured scones, apple tart and home-made brown bread. A good range of gluten-free options is also available.

Killruddery House & Gardens

Southern Cross Road, Bray, Co Wicklow; 01-2863405, killruddery.com

The stately home of the Brabazon family sits on a 323-hectare (800-acre) biodiverse estate which includes beautiful 17th century gardens, cut flower gardens, the Long Ponds and a walled garden. Children will love the Faerie Woodland Village and giant sandpit, while adults can browse the estate’s farm shop or Saturday farmers’ market. Afterwards, enjoy a meal or snack at the Grain Store, pizza shed or garden room coffee shop, all supplied with produce grown on the estate.

Burtown House

Burtown House & Gardens

Originally a Quaker farm, Burtown House is surrounded by 48.7 hectares (160 acres) of mature parkland, a sculpture park, wildflower meadows and farm walks. The elegant gardens include shrubberies, rock gardens, a walled kitchen garden, and boasts many old roses, peonies and clematis. The charming Green Barn restaurant has been expanded by the addition of Jo’s Pantry Cafe, housed in a pergola-style building with a wood-burning stove, turning out dishes such as toasties, seasonal walled garden soup, and Ibérico and garden herb sausages.

Cois na hAbhann

Boasting an impressive record of seven wins in the former Bord Bia Garden Centre of the Year awards, this home and lifestyle centre has established itself as a destination for garden lovers in the southeast. Located an hour outside Dublin, they offer an excellent range of plants and garden products as well as clothing and homewares. The Bay Tree restaurant is ideal for a shopping break or for catching up with friends, with lots of home bakes and fresh seasonal dishes.

Beechdale Garden Centre

This family-run garden centre specialises in garden and patio furniture, Irish-grown roses and trees, with qualified staff on hand to give advice on garden design and layout. They offer a container planting service to help get those hanging baskets or pots started, or visitors can simply browse in their covered outdoor space. The Wildflower Cafe, led by Keith Rothwell, offers desserts and breads baked in house each day, as well as a board of daily specials using locally sourced, nutritious ingredients.

Mount Congreve

Mount Congreve

Kilmeaden, Co Waterford; 051-384115

There has been a lot of activity lately at beautiful Mount Congreve with the opening of the new forest eco-lodges, the gorgeously decorated gate lodges and a collaboration with Foxford Woollen Mills. However, the stunning gardens remain the star attraction. Labelled as one of the ‘Great Gardens of the World’, they showcase an unparalleled collection of trees and plants. Take a break at the Stables Cafe, operated by CLIFF, which has just launched a new breakfast menu, and makes extensive use of produce from the gardens.

Solas Eco Garden Centre

Dublin Road Business Park, Portarlington, Co Laois; 057-9373330, ecogardenshop.ie

A little bit different from the run of the mill, Solas is an eco-friendly garden centre that also acts as a centre for the surrounding community. In addition to a lovely range of plants, garden furniture and equipment, they run courses for transition year students, as well as regular farmers’ markets and pop-up shops, plus it features a 12m (40ft) lighthouse tower built from shipping containers. Stop off at the cafe for breakfast, stone-baked pizzas, fresh sandwiches or a light bite.

Grow HQ. Photograph: Colin Shanahan

Grow It Yourself

Farronshoneen, Dunmore Road, Waterford, Co Waterford; 051-584422, giy.ie

Started in 2008 on the outskirts of Waterford City, Mick Kelly’s GIY is dedicated to helping people live healthier and happier lives by growing their own food. The 0.9-hectare (3-acre) urban farm which has featured in a series on Amazon Prime and RTÉ includes an award-winning organic garden, zero waste cafe, food education centre and refill store. The cafe showcases the creative inventions of Frenchman JB Dubois, using ingredients grown on-site or in the market garden at nearby Curraghmore Estate.

Carewswood

Located a short drive from Cork City, Carewswood is a spacious and well laid out garden centre with a wide selection of plants and trees, plus garden furniture and homewares. Look out for Daniel Leahy’s informative videos and seasonal tips on social media. The bright and cheerful cafe is situated to the rear of the centre, making it nearly impossible not to buy something beautiful. The cafe offers a range of freshly cooked baked goods and dishes using local and organic ingredients.

The Garden House

Owners Bryan and Mandy Maher have created something special, bringing their passion for food and gardening together in this beautiful spot just outside Dublin. In addition to a wide range of plants, outdoor furniture and BBQ equipment, they also have polytunnels growing organic vegetables, a berry & apple orchard, and pigs, chickens and cows. The adjoining cafe is bright and light with white-painted clinkerboard, and a menu packed full of freshly-made dishes such as the Garden House pizza flatbread, warm goats cheese salad or chipotle crumbly chicken.

Woodfield Cafe and Garden Centre

Woodlands Cottage, Woodfield, Birr, Co Offaly; 089-4804809, woodfieldbirr.ie

Founded by siblings Dermot and Hannah Woodfield, this garden centre offers plants, pots and organic products to help customers grow in harmony with nature. After browsing the beautiful displays of colourful plants, head to the cafe which strives to be as organic as possible, and proudly uses real butter in its cooking. Vegetables are sourced from Lough Boora & Coolnagrower organic farms, with rashers and sausages from Pigs on the Green in Tullamore, and there are wood-fired pizzas available on Friday nights.

Ravens Court Garden Centre & Cafe

Kerry Pike, Co Cork; 021-4871909, facebook.com/ravenscourtgardencentre

Located up the twisting roads of beautiful Kerry Pike, Ravens Court is well worth the trip from nearby Cork City. Not only is there a lovely selection of plants, homewares and everything you need for the garden, but the attached Village Cafe & Deli from Bryan Phelan and Michelle Murphy is a must visit. Phelan’s barbecue experience is showcased in dishes that include The Big Kahuna, a sticky pork banh mi, or a ciabatta packed with spiced roast lamb, smoked pancetta, and broccoli and broad bean slaw.

Clonmel Garden Centre

Running one of Munster’s largest garden centres isn’t easy, but current owner Chris Hanna has overseen steady growth ever since he took over the reins from his parents in 2011. Customer service is key here, hardy plants come with a 2-year guarantee and there’s an extensive variety of quality plants from which to choose. The 100-seater Beeches restaurant is hugely popular with locals for its home-made soups, baked goods and hearty dishes.

Newlands Garden Centre

New Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22; 01-4592013, newlands.ie

Started more than 50 years ago by Mike and Phil Devitt, Newlands is one of Dublin’s most popular garden centres. There really is something for all the family at this brightly festooned spot with its wide variety of plants across bedding, alpine, bamboo and climbing ranges, garden furniture, barbecues, plus reptiles and aquatics. The on-site cafe and bakery produces a wide range of cakes and bakes, which are available to order for special occasions on the website.

Powerscourt Garden Pavilion

Set on the grounds of the picturesque Powerscourt Estate, the Garden Pavilion surely has to be the best located garden centre in Ireland. Offering expert advice and an extensive plant section sourced through Irish suppliers, the Garden Pavilion is committed to supporting the local economy. Articles packed with gardening advice are published on the website blog, as well as regular newsletters. And when you’re finishing shopping, take a walk or trip to the Avoca Cafe in Powerscourt House, with magnificent views over the elegant gardens.