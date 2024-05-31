25 of the best new Irish restaurants to try this summer

Table 45, Hogan Place, Dublin, where Daniels Kavanagh and Rivera recently took over the lease of the pub above which they have lived for eight years. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Allta, Three Locks Square, Capital Dock, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Allta

1 Three Locks Square, Dublin, D02 A5W7. allta.ie

The barbecued rabbit with ricotta cavatelli is the not-to-miss dish at Allta’s stylish new home at Dublin’s Grand Canal docks. It is, of course, about the grill as much as it is about Niall Davidson’s great way with pasta and you’ll find skewers of squid and suckling pig with lardo, pork chops and hunks of beef from six-year-old ex-dairy cows cooked over a custom-built Rhys Allen levitation grill. It’s wonderful. Corinna Hardgrave

Andhra Bhavan – several visits are required to experience the menu's full spectrum of variety

Andhra Bhavan

85 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1; 01-5518742, andhrabhavan.ie

The bright blue exterior of Andhra Bhavan definitely catches the eye and the menu promises a tropical taste of southern India. Chef Venkata Manthri and team are cooking from morning to night, starting the day with a selection of dosas, idlis, vadas, peserattu and uttappams with cups of fragrant chai. From lunchtime, it steps up a gear, adding dishes such as rich biryanis, mixed thali platters and mutton fry. There’s so much variety on the menu that several visits are required to experience the full spectrum. Joanne Cronin

Beag

Henry Street, Kilrush, Co Clare; 085-1061083, beagfood.com

Every small town should have a cafe such as Beag. This charming spot occupies a historic corner house where the original shopfront windows and fittings have managed to survive. Locals are constantly passing through the doors for excellent Calendar coffees, pastries and some of the best golden toasted sandwiches going. The ham and cheese toastie features free-range McCarthy ham, fragrant with a touch of clove, Carbery cheese, béchamel and home-made relish, while vegans can try a roast chickpea version with carrot, tahini, pickled cabbage and fermented chilli. JC

Biang Biang, whose kitchen team are from Xi’an city in China's Shaanxi province

Biang Biang

21 Mary Street Little, Dublin 7; 01-5588987, biangbiang.ie

The kitchen team at newly opened Biang Biang have come all the way from Xi’an city in Shaanxi Province. And with them has come years of experience in making the region’s iconic thick, ribbony flat wheat noodles that are hand pulled before being cooked to order. Other Xi’an dishes such as roujiamo (aka Chinese burger), dumplings and cold noodle in sesame paste are also on offer. The pricing is affordable and the style is quick and casual. Be ready to slurp. JC

READ MORE

Thick, ribbony flat wheat noodles are hand pulled before being cooked to order at Biang Biang

Caladh

Main Street, Church Rd, Rathdown Lower, Greystones, Co Wicklow, A63 TW18; 01-576 8999. caladh.ie

Peter Hannan’s salt-aged strip loin with pressed potato fries is clearly the star attraction at this smart new restaurant in Greystones from Brian Walsh and Paul Foley, the team behind the Pigeon House in Delgany. Skill in the kitchen is evident when it comes to cooking fish, which was halibut with grilled fennel, carrot purée and toasted hazelnuts when I visited. Pricing is pitched at posh neighbourhood levels. CH

Caladh in Greystones, from the team behind the Pigeon House in nearby Delgany. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Cellar 22

22 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, D02 HW54; 01-531 2522. cellar22.ie

Who knew that an all-day menu that includes a large charcuterie plate and more than 30 wines by the glass was the thing we so desperately needed in Dublin? It sounds simple but when that charcuterie plate is loaded with home-made pâté en croute, rustic pâté de campagne, a velvety chicken liver pâté and numerous other bits it is the perfect bite to have with a friend for a catch-up. There is a top team in place here, led by sommelier Victor Nedelea, so watch out for the planned opening in June of the more formal restaurant upstairs. CH

Cellar 22, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Cent’Anni

Main Street, Durrus, Co Cork; 083-3011650, instagram.com/centanni_durrus

Take a 10-minute spin from the seaside town of Bantry to the little village of Durrus, where you will find Emma and Chris’s buzzing pizzeria Cent’Anni. Already hugely popular with locals since opening, it’s bound to find some new fans during the busy summer months. Bright blue walls are decorated with wooden chopping boards, and the Neapolitan-style pizzas are real crowd pleasers. Look out for the daily specials and enjoy a classic spritz for that real Mediterranean feel. JC

Church Lane

Church Lane, Midleton, Co Cork; 021-4621229, instagram.com/churchlanemidleton

Midleton town might have taken a beating in recent times, and while it has been down, it is most certainly not out. Look no further than Church Lane, the town’s newest gastropub, from brothers Colin and Barry Hennessy, together with experienced chef James Cullinane (ex-Cliff House). It’s got it all, with hearty Sunday roasts, refined evening plates, sharing steaks and a casual bar menu to enjoy alongside the live music. JC

Takashi Miyazaki makes soba noodles daily at Ichigo Ichie in Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Ichigo Ichi Bistro

5 Fenns Quay, Sheares Street, Cork; 021-4279997. ichigoichie.ie

Six days a week, Takashi Miyazaki heads into his Cork city restaurant at 7am to make fresh soba for the day, these thin Japanese, buckwheat noodles now being his speciality. It is quite a change in style from the formality of his kaiseki restaurant which landed a Michelin star in 2018, six months after it opened. Now it’s all about donburi (rice dishes), hot and cold soba, and a few daily specials chalked up on a blackboard. It’s a popular evolution and the Michelin Guide promptly awarded it a Bib Gourmand. CH

Sobako Galette Obi Mayo – langoustine, gin mayonnaise, leek, buckwheat and lettuce – at Ichigo Ichie. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Jean-Georges at The Leinster

7 Mount Street Lower, Dublin 2, D02 WK33; 01-2336000 jean-georges.com/restaurants/ireland

Already a big hit with the D4 and south Co Dublin set, you’ll find caviar, shrimp salad, wild turbot, duck breast and steaks on the menu at Jean-Georges, the swanky restaurant in The Leinster hotel. A joint venture with mega chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the day-to-day operation is run by Scottish chef Ross Bryans, who brings skill to the dishes he cooks. Expect to pay a premium for the pricey fit out. CH

Market beets, avocado puree, flavours of tartare, at Jean-Georges at The Leinster

Kicky’s

South Great Georges St, Dublin 2, D02 WK13; 01-9061008. Kickys.ie

Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett’s new restaurant burst on to the food scene when it opened at the end of last year with light bites, sharing plates, pasta, and meat and fish cooked over a rip roaring fire. It’s hit-you-over-the-head, full throttle flavour with the potato focaccia with carbonara butter and Matthews’s Irish coffee take on a tiramisu being the must-order items. CH

Eric Mathews and Richie Barrett in Kicky's on Dublin's South Great George's Street. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Léa’s at the Glucksman

University College Cork, Western Road, Cork; 021-4901848, leasattheglucksman.com

When the Glucksman Gallery opened in UCC in 2004 its limestone and cement design was a contrast to classic Gothic styling of the university. Over the years it has softened, easing into the landscape, and now the basement is home to Léa’s, a warm and vibrant brunch and daytime spot from the team behind Joe’s + Bros. Bright colours, Scandi-inspired delph and strong use of Cork producers all combine wonderfully here, and the garden terrace is a delight on sunny days. JC

Mani, upping the stakes in the Dublin pizza wars. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Mani

42 Drury Street, Dublin 2; manipizza.ie

The Dublin pizza wars notched up a level when the carbonara slice landed at Ciaran McGonagle’s Roman-style pizza shop. Made with a 72-hour cold fermented dough, Toonsbridge fior di latte, pancetta, guanciale, pecorino Romana, black pepper and free-range egg yolks, it is a thing of beauty. A spritz menu with new fritti has launched in time for summer and, with 35 outdoor seats, this is likely to be one of the buzziest places in town. CH

Mani's carbonara slice is a thing of beauty. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Mara

11 O’Connell Street, Waterford, X91 F304; 089-4259696. marawaterford.com

Spanish chef Luis Martin took over The Old Couch last year, changing the decor and food offering completely. In April he renamed it Mara, to celebrate their first birthday. He serves an intriguing €110, 11-course tasting menu which reverberates with global flavours. A wafer flower is filled with a cheesy foam and dotted with jalapeño gel, Ferran Adria style, warm mushroom jelly comes with an egg yolk encased in batter, and tiramisu is dusted with cep powder. CH

Luis Martin, chef and owner of Mara in Waterford. Photograph: Mary Browne

OTTO

32 O’Connell Street, Sligo, Co Sligo; 071-9327112, ottopizza.ie

One of Sligo’s newest openings, Otto is owned by David Dunne and Paul Brennan, who enlisted the help of in-demand interior designer Laura Farrell to give Otto its sleek, modern wine-bar styling. There’s an enticing menu of bar snacks and small plates (Sligo Bay mussels with garlic and ‘nduja flatbread or local Lissadell oysters), but it’s hard to ignore the magnificent Florentine Valoriani pizza oven which turns out Neapolitan-influenced pizzas using a 48-hour proofed dough. JC

Sadler’s Bar & Restaurant

Cashel Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary; 062-30 699. sadlersfethard.ie

Brunch, lunch and weekend dinner is on the menu at the newly opened Sadler’s Bar in the premises that was formerly home to Dooks Fine Foods. The team from Cashel Palace are behind the new menu, with the full Tipp breakfast and chorizo baked eggs featuring on the brunch menu, and chicken schnitzel, fish and chips and beef burgers on the menu later in the day. CH

September

3 Bath Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin; @september.dublin

Just a stone’s throw from the Blackrock seafront is where you’ll find newly opened September. Coming from the same team as Leroy’s food truck, who have built up a loyal following for their sandwiches, September is a cafe by day and a wine bar at night. The cafe serves breakfast and those famous sandwiches, while the wine bar has nibbles and a short, curated menu. The furniture is almost all antique and look out for the special touches such as the big communal table salvaged from a convent. JC

SISTER7

Fidelity Studio, 79 Queen Street, Dublin 7; 091-637530, fidelitybar.ie

Fidelity bar has had such an amazing first year that they’ve expanded, setting up their spacious new Studio complete with a custom Hatchett Sounds sound system. Food here comes courtesy of SISTER7, a collaboration with the city’s favourite Asian eatery BIGFAN, so diners can expect dumplings, fresh bao, plus loads of sharing plates. Initially Studio will start with the same drinks menus of the original bar, but collaboration between SISTER7 and Whiplash beer is on the cards. JC

Table 45 – a great space where you're guaranteed to have a fun time. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Table 45

45 Hogan Place, Dublin 2, D02 RF34; 01-5154403. table45.ie

The two Dans, Daniel Kavanagh and husband Daniel Rivera, see Table 45 as a community space. They have lived in the apartment upstairs for eight years and recently took over the lease of the pub. Ceviche and gambas al pil pil feature on the tapas menu as well as empanadas, croquetas and churros. There’s a full bar to the front and an impressive cocktail menu. You’re guaranteed to have a fun time in this great space. CH

Ceviche; empanada de pino; and empanada de queso, at Table 45. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tacos Lupillo

53 Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 10; 083-1409327, instagram.com/tacoslupillodublin

Tacos Lupillo might be one of Dublin’s smallest eateries but it packs the punch of a Mexican luchador. Stand outside the pink door, the aromas of grilling meats says it all. The menu from chef and owner Jose Guadalupe Zamudio is simple, offering nachos, tacos, tortas or gringas with your choice of filling. But this is where the magic alchemy happens. Whether it is pineapple-marinated pastor, rich tender beef brisket, house-made Mexican chorizo or grilled vegetables, it’s all delicious and even better with a home-made horchata drink. JC

The Coachhouse, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Ben McCarthy

The Coach House

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow, A98 P635; 01-2336010. thecoachhouse.ie

Be sure to book lunch at The Coach House when you are heading into the Wicklow hills for a summer’s walk. Luke Matthews is the head chef and what you get is hearty food, such as Tuscan bean soup, Rings Farm chicken and leek pie, bouillabaisse and wood-fired halibut. Its sister business, the Roundwood Stores bakery, is next door and is perfect for a more casual bite. CH

The Dunmore, in Rathmines – tastes of the sea fresh from the southeast. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The Dunmore

196 Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6, DO6 AY77; 01-9695010. thedunmore.ie

Waterford siblings Clifden and Louise Foyle of The Strand Inn Hotel in Dunmore East delivered on their promise to bring freshly landed fish from the coast to Dublin, and made the smart move of putting chef Josef Cervenka (ex-Asador) behind the stove and the charcoal burning oven. It’s a room made for celebrations and catch-ups with friends, and although there is nothing madly adventurous about the menu, the cooking is solid. CH

Fillet of turbot, Dauphinoise potatoes, spinach, girolles mushrooms and fish sauce at The Dunmore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Upstairs at Connolly’s

The Quay, Kinvara, Co Galway; 091-637530, upstairsatconnollys.ie

The brightly painted village of Kinvara is definitely a place for a pint, some ceol and some craic. Connolly’s pub sits near the quay, with lots of outdoor seating available overlooking the water for those summer evening. Downstairs, there’s a casual pub menu available while upstairs, chef Jason O’Neill produces fresh, modern food, inspired by the history of Kinvara. Try Doonbeg crab and saffron arancini, followed by whole fish roasted on the bone with classic grapes, capers and lemon butter. JC

Yew Tree in Terenure, a neighbourhood restaurant that delivers on expectations. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Yew Tree

90 Terenure Road North, Terenure, Dublin 6W, D6W RR82; 01-551 0231. yewtree.ie

Few neighbourhood restaurants deliver on expectations, as much forgiveness comes with the fact that “it’s just down the road”. Yew Tree is an exception – without over-promising, Máire Ní Mhaolie and Geoff Carty have quietly crafted the sort of restaurant that seems to suit every moment, from a smart evening menu of tasty, well-priced small plates (some of which are quite big) to Sunday roasts and hearty sandwiches at lunchtime. It’s a smart operation that is getting a load of love from the neighbourhood and further afield. CH

Chefs David Gorgeart and Thibaud Boulant, Brother Hubbard, Ranelagh. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Yves @ Brother Hubbard

29A Ranelagh, Dublin 6, D06 HC59; 01-441 1112. brotherhubbard.ie

If you’re looking for somewhere to go with a group of pals and want to keep a handle on the bill, the €37.50 feasting menu at the weekend evening pop-up in Brother Hubbard is your thing, with the added bonus of a BYOB policy. French dishes such as panisse, rillettes and pot au feu are typical on Thibaud Boulant and David Gorgeart’s tasty menu. CH