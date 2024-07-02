Great places to eat by the water in Ireland this summer

{…} And Chips

Castle House, The Quay, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; 058-24498, andchips.ie

When Eunice Power opened her upmarket chipper in her hometown of Dungarvan just over five years ago it set a new standard for fish and chips by the sea. Choose from fish suppers, fish burgers or fish tacos if you’re in a fishy mood, but there are also chicken and beef burgers and even a fish spice box. Best of all, Power sources as much produce as she can locally, including from a range of fishing boats from Cork and Waterford. Joanne Cronin

Hake with mushy peas and tartar sauce, {…} And Chips, Dungarvan. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Blackrock Cottage

Blackrock House, Salthill Promenade, Galway; 085-7826323. blackrockcottage.ie

Watching the brave souls dive off the pier into the Atlantic from the promenade in Salthill will keep you occupied while you wait for a walk-in table at this hugely popular restaurant, although reservations are taken for dinner. Martin O’Donnell serves tasty dishes ranging from chowder and excellent burgers to roast lamb rump and Korean poke bowls. The raised outdoor seating area overlooking Galway Bay is the place to be on a sunny day. Corinna Hardgrave

Grilled turbot with tempura mussels, spinach, cauliflower puree and seaweed butter sauce at Cush. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Cush

By The Pier, Ballycotton, Co Cork; 021-4646768, cush.ie

The coastal drive to Ballycotton is quite stunning and so is the fish that lands on the plate at this Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant where Dan Guerin is head chef. The early bird menu is particularly good value, with two/three courses for €29.50/€34.50, but for a broader choice of fish opt for the a la carte which generally features scallops, John Dory and halibut. CH

The Fish Basket

Long Strand, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Co Cork; 023-8851716, thefishbasket.ie

Peter and Elaine Shanahan started The Fish Basket as a food truck before taking up permanent residence at the very lovely Long Strand in Castlefreke. A talented baker, Elaine keeps the place stocked with tasty treats, and there’s a short breakfast menu available, but it is hard to beat the classic fish and chips, eaten outside, overlooking the golden sands. Opening hours and menus can vary so check social media for the latest. JC

Helen’s Bar

Kilmackillogue, Co Kerry; 064-6683104

It is a little bit of a trek to find Helen’s Bar but when you crest the hill and see Kenmare Bay before you, ringed by mountains, with little boats rocking in the water, it is well worth the effort. Helen’s has built up a reputation for good value, a warm welcome and that fantastic view. Sit outside and enjoy the setting sun or have the craic indoors but, most of all, have the seafood. JC

King Sitric Seafood Bar, Howth, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

King Sitric Seafood Bar

East Pier, Howth, Co Dublin; 01-8325235. kingsitric.ie

Lobster with a choice of seven ways of eating it is one of the many reasons to visit Dec and Sue MacManus’s fish restaurant in Howth, as well as the fact that all of their fish comes from local boats. Fish is cooked with a minimum of fuss and all of the dishes come in two sizes to encourage sharing. Just add an outside table and a chilled bottle of Picpoul and you’re in heaven. CH

Linnane’s Lobster Bar in Co Clare

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

New Quay, The Burren, Co Clare; 065-7078120, linnanesbar.com

On a fine summer’s day it is truly one of life’s little pleasures to take a seat outdoors at Linnane’s. Overlooking Flaggy Shore and Galway Bay, it is a must-visit destination for seafood lovers. Chef Alec Foster, formerly of Gregans Castle, is in charge of a kitchen that turns out classic Flaggy Shore oysters, grilled butterflied mackerel with taramasalata, hot seafood platters or sole on the bone with herb gnocchi and wild mushrooms, all served with lots of cheer and happiness. JC

Lir

64a Portstewart Road, Coleraine Marina, Coleraine; +44 78 28127739, nativeseafood.co.uk

The banks of the river Foyle are going to be hopping this summer thanks to The Pool, the casual area that belongs to Rebekah and Stevie McCarry’s Lir. With live music, DJs and a daily changing seafood-based street food menu, it has got all the ingredients for fun summer sunsets. Back indoors, there are small plates and tasting menus, which showcase the incredible creativity for which Stevie has become renowned. Korean fried ray wings and smoked coley Scotch eggs are calling us northwards. JC

Shells Bakery Cafe

No matter the weather, it’s always a good idea to pull up a seat at Shells. With the ocean waves crashing outside, it is a lovely place to stop for breakfast, coffee or lunch. The menu is a mix of tasty home bakes, salads and sandwiches, while dishes such as the Cape Malay flatbread or pork belly brunch pan catch the eye. Keep an eye out for occasional evening events, or walk into the adjoining room to find a fun selection of Irish arts, crafts, toys and food. JC

The Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork

The Lifeboat Inn

Main Street, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork; 085-8696463. lifeboatinn.ie

David O’Halloran and Martin Buckley, aka “the lads from The Lifeboat”, have become a bit of a TikTok sensation charting the renovation of their Courtmacsherry pub which they bought in 2017. More recently, Martin has been treating us to cooking videos. The food is smart but unfussy, with locally landed fish and seafood a speciality in the summer months. The prime tables are across the road with views across the River Arigideen. CH

The Sea Rooms at Kelly's Resort Hotel in Rosslare

The Sea Rooms

Kelly’s Resort Hotel, Rosslare, Co Wexford; 053-9173553, kellys.ie

Live fire cooking is fun and bold but requires skilful handling to harness the flavours into elegant dishes. Using a custom rig from Smokin’ Soul, chef Chris Fulham has masterfully perfected this balancing act, producing gorgeous plates that positively invite the diner to dive into dishes such as lightly smoked cod with hay salt cauliflower with peas and pickled cucumber, or confit shiitake mushroom risotto accented with Timur pepper. Vegetables come from the hotel garden and the views are superb. JC