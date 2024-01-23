Fruity, rich elixir to bring a sophisticated touch to your dressings, marinades and gravies

The vinegar is sourced in Modena in Italy, before being 'infused in Northern Ireland and sold worldwide'

What is it?

Burren Balsamics Blackberry & Thyme Balsamic Vinegar (€10.95/250ml)

What’s good about it?

This is a multi-purpose infused balsamic vinegar that is not too sharp, very fruit-forward, with a strong thyme finish. It would be perfect drizzled on a beetroot and goat’s cheese salad, or mixed with olive oil, sea salt and white pepper for a versatile dressing. The label suggests using it to marinate steak, but duck breast would be an even better match and any sort of venison stew or casserole would be lifted by a spoonful or two.

Tell me more about it?

It comes in a smart bottle with a classy monochrome label festooned with awards from Blas na hÉireann and the Great Taste Awards. The vinegar is sourced in Modena in Italy, before being “infused in Northern Ireland and sold worldwide”. It is made in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

How do I use it?

Straight from the bottle, which has a suggested shelf life of a year once opened, as a finishing drizzle, a dressing ingredient or an addition to marinades, casseroles and gravies.

Where can I get it?

It is available in specialist food shops and online from burrenbalsamics.com with delivery free for orders more than £50 (€58).

Anything else?

If you find you really enjoy the taste of this vinegar, you might like to try the Blackberry & Thyme Pearls, little pops of the vinegar that has undergone a spherification process, sold in a 50g jar (€8.95), and the perfect cheffy touch to add to a special dish or plate.

Send your Shelf Help product suggestions to marieclaire.digby@irishtimes.com