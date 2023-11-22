A crowd pleasing snack or main meal: Minced lamb and cheddar tortillas

The more books I write, the more I learn about what truly matters versus what doesn’t when cooking. We all face similar challenges at home – we are often time poor, not always able to plan ahead, and cost is increasingly a factor. Three words rule the recipes I like to write: simple, flavourful and economical ... and to stick to these principles, I choose to write the kind of recipes that remain straightforward, accessible, adaptable and always full of flavour.

My minced lamb and cheddar tortillas recipe really embraces this. It’s the kind of quick and easy food that everyone in my household loves. I’ve been blessed with stepkids who thankfully like spice, and these quesadilla-inspired filled tortillas are a big win for them and an even bigger relief for me. This recipe comes together quickly and can be eaten sliced for snacks, or with your favourite salads or vegetables to make a proper meal. Use any minced meat plus any cheese you like, but I do feel that the sharpness of a good mature Cheddar works really well with the spices here.

Sabrina Ghayour is a chef and food writer specialising in Persian and Middle Eastern cooking. Follow Sabrina on Instagram. Her latest book Flavour is out now, published by Aster

