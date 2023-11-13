One of my favourite dishes to serve to a large group is an entire leg of lamb, butterflied open and spread with a mixture of herbs, garlic and oil, roasted in the oven until tender and served with fresh green vegetables. A paste of warming spices such as cumin, coriander and cinnamon can be rubbed into the meat.

The perfect accompaniments to that Middle Eastern-style lamb would be pistachio and pomegranate couscous, a simple carrot salad and flatbreads. Pile the shredded meat on to a large serving platter and serve with a yoghurt dressing. For the dressing simply stir a crushed garlic clove with finely shredded mint and a squeeze of lemon juice into creamy Greek yoghurt, and drizzle over the lamb.

But before I get ahead of myself and start planning festive feasts, I must focus on midweek dinners. Luckily, lamb is not just for special occasions or get-togethers; lamb shanks are the perfect cut, and are still quite economical, even though they have enjoyed some popularity recently. Slow-cooked lamb shanks are a minimum-effort, maximum-impact recipe that is worth keeping.

I like to place all the ingredients into a tray with the shanks and marinate overnight in the fridge. The next day I simply place the entire tray in the oven for a little over two hours, or in the slow cooker. There’s no stirring or fussing needed, as the marinade does all the work, tenderising and flavouring the meat overnight.

November is one of those in-between months. We’re done with pumpkins but they’re still seasonal and plentiful; this recipe is delicious served with roasted wedges of pumpkin that can be mashed down into the gravy or served as a side dish. Pure comfort food.

Lilly’s kitchen tips

Any leftover gravy, meat and mashed potato can be used to create an amazing shepherd’s pie. Wash the lemon well before zesting. Slice the zested lemon and freeze flat on parchment paper. Once frozen, tip the slices into a sealable bag for the perfect garnish for drinks over the festive season. Roll the garlic on a chopping board or pop into a lidded jar and shake to remove the skin.

Recipe: Slow braised lamb shanks