Carnivores will love the generous portions at this restaurant and takeaway

Bullet Duck and Dumpling      Address : 27 Mary Street Little, Dublin 7, D07 HN12 Telephone : 01 872 0099 Cuisine : Chinese Website : https://bulletrestaurantco.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Ryon Wen and Ian Keegan opened Bullet Duck and Dumpling in Little Mary Street in 2019. Specialising in Hong Kong-style roasted meats, in particular duck, the carcasses are dry-aged before embarking on a six-step process, which culminates in the bird being cooked at a searing temperature in the specially imported bullet oven. This ensures that the skin is crispy and the flesh is succulent. Free-range chicken and pork also feature on the roasted meat options. The online menu, which also includes chicken dumplings, Chinese soup noodles and sides, is considerably shorter than the dine-in menu.

What did we order?

The roast duck with rice, roasted crispy pork belly with rice and the side of stir-fried vegetables.

How was the service?

Ordering online is straightforward. We ordered from their website to pick-up. Our food was ready when we arrived and piping hot.

Was the food nice?

The roast Silverhill duck has been chopped into pieces with a cleaver, and is served on top of steamed pak choi and jasmine rice. I went with the bone-in option, as I felt this would be more authentic, but you can order it de-boned. The duck skin is crispy, but not quite at the level I had expected. It is very tasty and is a generous portion. The pork belly, cut into slices, is served in a similar way; again, it is a very big portion. The fat has been well rendered and the meat is tender. The thin layer of crackling on each slice is good but could have been crunchier. The side of vegetables was a bit disappointing. They are Chinese greens, which somehow seem a bit watery.

What about the packaging?

There is a good level of attention to packaging as a paper bag is used rather than plastic, and the food comes in round cardboard containers, which are recyclable when clean. The lids are plastic, recyclable but single use.

What did it cost?

€40 for dinner for two people: roast duck with rice, €15; roasted crispy pork belly with rice, €15; and stir-fried vegetables, €10.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, 12pm-10pm. Order on Deliveroo for delivery within a 5km radius, or order on their site for pick-up.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the portions are very generous so it is good value for money. However, I’d skip the stir-fried vegetables. This is very much a takeaway for carnivores.