Where can I book for an 18th birthday dinner that will not break the bank?

My daughter turns 18 shortly and instead of a party at home she has asked to have a dinner out in Dublin city with her pals. There will be about 12 of them – can you recommend somewhere suitable that won’t break the bank completely? How do we stop them running up a huge bill?

Congratulations for not taking this on yourself. My experience of teen parties still haunts me. Most 18-year-olds are not into adventurous food; you’ll get a sense of what is going to work from chatting to your daughter. Check dietary requirements/allergies ahead of time and the number of vegetarians and vegans. Pro tip, always order extra vegetarian options as carnivores are likely to dive into these dishes too.

Limiting the amount of drink you provide. This will not only keep costs down, but will hopefully ensure that there are no messy situations. Arrange to have a certain number of bottles served, or run a limited tab. BYOB (bring your own bottle) restaurants are a good way to control costs and the amount of alcohol served. Prosecco is always popular as it adds a sense of occasion and is good for a toast, and have beer and cider as an option. Avoid an open bar and ensure that there are large carafes of tap water on the table.

To avoid unexpected charges, check that it is okay to bring in a birthday cake and that they are happy to serve it. Most restaurants don’t charge for this. Also, check if there is service charge for groups. Some restaurants will require a deposit to hold a table for a large group. There may be a time allocation on the booking, so book for a later sitting if you want loitering time.

Here are a few recommendations (all offer vegetarian options):

Somewhere new

Peperina in Portobello opened in the summer with a menu of Argentinian food that is perfect for sharing. Start with empanadas and have sharing plates of grilled steak, chicken and Milanese style aubergine. Prosecco is €38 a bottle and red and white wine is €29. Book by phone and arrange the menu.

The edgy approach – food in bars

AA’s Caribbean at Bow Lane offers good value with party vibes. Platters are €60 for four people, and include dishes like pineapple jerk barbecue wings, jerk chicken, island beef pastry, coconut chickpea curry and cauliflower tempura. There is a wide range of cocktails, with a bottomless option for two hours at €35pp. Open Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm to 9pm.

Check out Orale Street Food at Pawn Shop on Dame Street, a cool space which has a good choice of fun tacos with an interesting selection of beers on tap. For a more casual experience, The Streets at Hynes pub, Prussia Street, Stoneybatter, has a new take on Asian takeaway classics like spice bags.

Italian – the crowd pleaser

Sprezzatura and Rita’s pizza are safe bets. Sprezzatura offers reasonably priced pasta and drinks and takes bookings online for up to 12 people in Camden Street and up to 22 people in Rathmines. Ring to book for Rita’s in Ranelagh, where pizzas are €13-€16, and a bottle of prosecco is €33. If you want an even better value option, consider Sano in Temple Bar or Ranelagh. For a more luxe experience, Little Forest in Blackrock has a €42pp menu which includes snacks, starters, a shared pizza and dessert.

BYOB – the strategic move

At atmospheric and charming Fayrouz on Cork Street in Dublin’s Liberties, the €23 mezze platters are made for sharing. It’s Middle Eastern food including hummus, Lebanese salad, halloumi, kibbe and stuffed pitta bread. There are also grilled meats and vegetables. There is no corkage charge for BYOB. At Shouk in Drumcondra, the Middle East Feast is €35pp and BYOB is for wine only (they have a bar) with corkage at €10.

Asian Food – spice it up

Ring to book the Ramen Bar on South William Street which can accommodate big groups. The €15 midweek deal, (Mon-Thur), for a starter and ramen is a bit of a bargain. For a more elevated budget, Big Fan, Aungier Street, is big fun; ring to book for a large group.

Keeping it simple – set menus for a group

The Market Bar, FAde Street, is a crowd pleaser with a €31pp sharing menu offering patatas bravas, meatballs, nachos and skewers for groups of 8-18 people. Reservations are through their website. On the pricier side is Doolally with Indian food at the Lennox Building, Richmond Street, restaurant costing €55pp for three courses

