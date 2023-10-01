Cheap eats: 10 quick, no-fuss dinners for students

Colleges are back and the newest batch of students are settling in. With lectures to attend and lifelong friends to be made it’s an exciting time, and dinner isn’t always top of the agenda – in particular for those used to having their meals prepared for them. We’ve done a deep dive of the archive – so you don’t have to – and come up with a few simple to follow dinner recipes that will keep hunger at bay, and if well executed might even impress some new friends.

One pot bolognese by Lilly Higgins

Spaghetti Bolognese: Cooking the pasta in the sauce makes it soften up more and soaks up the rich tomato sauce

Recipe serves two

1 tsp olive oil

380g minced beef

1 onion

2-3 cloves garlic

1 stick celery, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced small

150g mushrooms, finely chopped

1 tsp fennel seeds, crushed

3 tbsp red wine

1 tbsp Italian herbs (marjoram, basil etc)

400g tin chopped tomatoes

500ml water

500ml tomato passata

400g wholegrain spaghetti

Sea salt and pepper

1 tbsp fresh basil pesto

To serve; grated Parmesan, green salad

Method

Place a large heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the olive oil and beef. Cook for about 10 minutes stirring regularly till any pink is gone from the beef. Add the onion. Cook for a few minutes before adding the garlic, celery, carrots and mushrooms. Cook for five-10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Add the fennel seeds and cook for a further minute. Pour in the wine and increase the heat. Stir to combine well. Add the tinned tomatoes, passata, water and herbs. Stir gently and simmer for a few minutes. Check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper as necessary. Add the spaghetti and simmer gently. Once the pasta has softened stir well and place the lid on. Simmer for five-10 minutes until the pasta is cooked. Just before serving drizzle the spaghetti with pesto. Serve with plenty of grated Parmesan.

Baked bean gratin by Carmel Somers

Baked bean gratin. Photograph: Emma Jervis

This is a perfect base dish for student life. You can pull it together relatively quickly by using tinned beans and skip baking it in the oven. It’s ideal for tidying up the fridge of sad vegetables, bits of cheese and cold meats. I often make this with leftover salami, ham or roast lamb and a mixture of different hard and soft cheeses together to form an indulgent topping.

This recipe makes a lot but it will keep well in the fridge for four to five days, can be frozen in batches and is ideal for a party.

Recipe serves eight

Olive oil

4 onions, chopped finely

2 sticks of celery, chopped finely

Salt and pepper

1kg cooked beans of your choice or 2 tins, rinsed

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

1tsp (heaped) smoked paprika

1 fresh chilli, chopped

3 bay leaves

2tbsp molasses or treacle

Bottle of beer

Splash of cider vinegar

Big bunch of chopped parsley

Breadcrumbs and/or cheese

Method

Heat a large saucepan and add a good splash of oil. Add the onions and celery and season well with salt and pepper and cook on a low heat for about 10 minutes, stirring often. Add in the beans, tomatoes, beer, chopped chilli, smoked paprika, bay leaves and molasses. Bring to the boil and turn the heat down to low and simmer for nearly an hour. Taste and add seasoning if needed. Add in the vinegar and mix well. Heat the oven to 200 degrees and in the meantime mix the breadcrumbs with the chopped parsley and cheese if using. Sprinkle on top of the beans and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until the top is golden. Serve with crusty bread.

Michelin-starred spaghetti in 10 minutes by Keelan Higgs

If you haven't already made it, now's the time to try Keelan Higgs's Michelin-starred spaghetti Alfredo, made with five everyday ingredients.

Chef Keelan Higgs has been eating this spaghetti Alfredo since he was a child. When he finally cracked the recipe as an adult he added a version of it to the menu of his Michelin-starred restaurant Variety Jones. From start to finish it takes about 10 minutes. Perfect, Higgs says, for times when the cupboard is (almost) empty and you don’t have a lot of time to cook.

Recipe serves two

240g dried spaghetti

2/3 tsp freshly ground black pepper

50g salted butter

50ml fresh cream

35g freshly grated Parmesan cheese and more cheese to grate over the top

Method

Fill a pot full of water, add two tablespoons of salt and bring it to the boil. Drop the spaghetti in and stir a few times to make sure the pasta doesn’t stick together. Depending on the brand of pasta, the spaghetti should take six to eight minutes, you want to serve it al dente, or with a slight bite to it. In the meantime, put a pan on a medium heat and add the black pepper, move it around for a few seconds, you should start to smell the pepper a bit as its natural oils are released. Next add the butter and a good three to four tablespoons of the water the pasta is cooking in. Allow the butter to melt and stir, so it emulsifies with the water. Add the cream and bring to a simmer for 30 seconds or so then turn the heat down and add the grated cheese. Stir the sauce until the cheese has melted. At this stage the pasta should be just cooked. Strain the pasta and add to the sauce, toss the pasta in the sauce until well mixed in. If you feel the sauce is too thick add a spoon or two more of the pasta water. Serve in a bowl topped with more grated Parmesan and a twist of black pepper.

Grilled spicy chicken by Carmel Somers

Grilled spicy chicken. Photograph: Getty Images

A simple fresh dish that’s perfect for any time of year. The marinade also works for lamb chops baked in the oven on a bed of potatoes. Feel free to add different spices if you have them in the kitchen. Coriander and fennel would be a lovely addition.

Recipe: serves four

4 skinless chicken breasts

Zest and juice of 1 lemon or lime

Salt and pepper

Lime or lemon wedges to serve

For the marinade

1tbsp ginger, finely grated

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

1tsp ground cumin

Pinch of chilli to taste

1tsp garam masala

200ml natural yoghurt

Method

Cut each portion of chicken into long strips and place in a bowl. Squeeze over the juice and mix in the zest of the lemon. Allow to sit while you make the marinade. Mix all the ingredients well together in a bowl or if you have a blender, blend until smooth and pour over the chicken and mix well. Cover and allow to marinade for 30 minutes at room temperature. When you are ready to cook, heat the grill until medium hot. Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on the grill rack. Cook for 10-15 minutes depending on the thickness of the strips, remembering to turn them during the cooking. Serve with the citrus wedges and salad.

Potato and onion tortilla (with garlic aioli) by Lilly Higgins

Potato and Caramelised onion tortilla

Recipe: serves four

2tbs olive oil

300g thinly sliced peeled potatoes

1 onion, sliced thinly

Salt and pepper

6 large eggs

1 garlic clove, minced

3tbs mayonnaise

1tsp lemon juice

1tsp chives, chopped

Method

In a large non-stick pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced potatoes and onions to the pan. Season with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and slightly browned, about 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and let them cool slightly. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Pour the beaten eggs over the cooked potatoes and onions. Stir gently to combine, making sure the eggs coat all the ingredients evenly. Return the pan to the stove and heat over low-medium heat. Cook without stirring for about five minutes, or until the edges of the tortilla start to set. Carefully flip the tortilla. You can do this by placing a large plate over the pan and inverting it, then sliding the tortilla back into the pan. Continue cooking for another seven minutes, or until the tortilla is fully set and slightly golden. Once the tortilla is cooked through, remove it from the pan and let it cool for a few minutes. For the garlic aioli: in a small bowl, combine the minced garlic, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Mix well. Season the aioli with salt and black pepper to taste. Adjust the seasoning as needed. To serve, place a dollop of the garlic aioli on top of the tortilla and finish with some chopped chives.

Tuna fishcakes by Lilly Higgins

Lilly Higgins’s tuna fishcakes

Recipe serves four

1 large potato, about 180g

1 small onion, about 100g

1 carrot, 140g, peeled and grated

1 tin tuna in oil, 160g, drained

1 tbsp dried or fresh dill

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

½ tsp salt

70g flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 egg, whisked

Vegetable oil, for frying

Method

Place the potato and onion, both whole and unpeeled, into a small pan and cover with water. Bring to the boil then lower to a simmer for 20-25 minutes, until both are just done. Drain and leave both to cool a little. This can be done ahead of time. Peel the onion and dice both finely once cool enough to handle. Mix the potato, onion, carrot, tuna, dill, mustard and salt together in a bowl till combined well. Shape into small little cakes, about 50g each. If they are too soft, place in the fridge for 20 minutes, but if they are firm then you can cook them right away. Heat about two centimetres deep of oil in a wide frying pan. Place the flour and egg in separate bowls. Toss each cake into the flour then dip into the egg and then fry for two minutes each side till golden. Serve hot.

Lamb burger wrapped in aubergine by Carmel Somers

Lamb burger wrapped in aubergine. Photograph: Emma Jervis

Make up a batch of these delicious burgers and freeze them individually for the weeks ahead or invite a few lucky friends around.

Recipe serves four

1 long aubergine

Oil for frying

700g minced lamb

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1tsp cumin seeds or ground cumin

75g raisins or sultanas, soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes

A pinch of chilli powder or flakes to taste

Salt and pepper

Method

Heat a frying pan and begin by cooking the aubergine. Slice it lengthways into medium slices, you should end up with four to six slices depending on the size. Brush each side with olive oil and season with a good pinch of salt. Place in the hot pan, reduce the heat and cook until the bottom side is a nice golden colour, turn over and continue to cook until each slice is cooked through and brown on both sides. Remove to a plate. To make the burgers, take a mixing bowl and add in the meat along with the onion, garlic, cumin, the drained raisins or sultanas, chilli and salt and pepper and mix well. Wash hands and shape the meat into burger patties. Allow to stand for 20 minutes, if you have time. Reheat the same pan until it’s very hot and add just a splash of oil. Add the burgers and continue to cook at a high heat for a couple of minutes. Lower the heat and continue cooking for another three minutes. Turn the burgers over and finish cooking them for another three to four minutes, depending on the thickness. Remove to a plate. Return the aubergine to the pan to heat up for a minute. Place a piece of aubergine on each plate followed by the burger at one end and fold the aubergine over it and serve.

Fajita tray bake by Jolene Cox

Fajita Tray Bake

Recipe: serves four

Fajita spice paste

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

pinch of cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

2 teaspoons of dried oregano

pinch of sugar

Fajitas

3 large chicken breasts cut into 2cm wide strips

One red onion, peeled and sliced into wedges

3 peppers – green, red, yellow

2 tbsps rapeseed oil

8 tortillas

Method

Preheat the oven to 180c fan. Mix the fajita spice paste ingredients together in a small bowl Place the chicken and veg into a large roasting tray. Drizzle over the rapeseed oil, add the spice paste and season with salt and pepper. Mix everything together well with your hands (the messy bit!). Roast at the top of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked and the peppers and onions are soft. Wrap 8 tortillas in foil and put them in the oven under the traybake for the last 5 minutes to warm through. Place the fajita mix and tortillas in the middle of the table along with some crème fraiche and grated cheddar.

Vegetarian chilli by the New York Times

Vegetarian chilli. Photograph: Julia Gartland/The New York Times

If you keep canned beans, tomatoes, onion and garlic in your pantry, you can make this recipe from Melissa Clark of the New York Times on any week night without having to shop. The pickled onions aren’t strictly necessary, but they add a welcome tangy contrast to the beans. If you have a red pepper or a jalapeño or two, chop them up and sauté them with the onions. And if you want to be fancy, grate the zest off the lime before juicing for the pickles, and stir it into the sour cream.

Recipe serves four

For the pickled onions

1 lime

1 red onion or shallot, thinly sliced

Large pinch of kosher salt

Small pinch of granulated sugar

For the chilli

Olive or rapeseed oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, or to taste, minced

1 tsp chilli powder, plus more to taste

1 tsp dried oregano, plus more to taste

2 tins black beans, drained

1 tin chopped tomatoes with their juices

Salt

Fresh coriander, diced avocado and sour cream, for garnish (optional)

Method

Make the pickled onions: Squeeze lime juice into a bowl, and add onion, salt and sugar. Let this rest while you make the chilli. Prepare the chilli: Heat a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil. When hot, add onion and sauté until softened, five to seven minutes. Add garlic, chilli powder and oregano and sauté until fragrant, one to two minutes longer. Add beans and tomatoes and a few large pinches of salt and let simmer until the tomatoes break down, about 20 minutes. Taste and add more salt, chilli powder and/or oregano to taste. Serve with the pickled onions and any of the garnishes you like.

Tip: Don’t want to make pickled onions? Use jarred, sliced pickled jalapeños instead.

Slow cooker chicken noodle soup by Gráinne O’Keefe

Slow cooker roasted chicken noodle soup. Photograph: Harry Weir Photograph

Recipe serves four

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium sized onion, chopped

2 celery sticks, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

40g flour

1.5 litres chicken stock

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp thyme leaves

100ml cream

100ml milk

400g cooked chicken, shredded

150g egg noodles

1 small bunch sage leaves

Salt and pepper

Method: Slow cooker

Add all of the ingredients except the chicken, noodles and sage to the slow cooker and cook on medium for six hours. Add the noodles and chicken, and continue to cook for 30 minutes. Garnish with torn sage leaves.

Method: In a pot