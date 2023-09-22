Some of the best pizza in the country comes out of this food truck

Plúr Pizzas are made from dough that is fermented for three days

Plúr Pizza      Address : Priory Road Carpark, Naas, Co Kildare, W91 XF59 Telephone : 087 393 4732 Cuisine : Italian Website : https://www.plurpizza.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Plúr Pizza is one of Mickael Viljanen’s favourite places to eat. He is the chef and owner of two-Michelin-star Chapter One, so that’s a pretty good reason to visit.

Owned by publican Tim Grace, it started out in his Naas pub in 2019 and adapted to the pandemic by trading from a shipping container with a telephone ordering system. The pizzas are made from dough that is fermented for three days and cooked at temperatures of 330-400 degrees in a wood-fired Calabria brick oven. The menu changes with the seasons and includes classics such as margherita, pepperoni and Caprese pizzas.

What did we order?

Pepperoni, mortadella and pistachio, and veggie pizzas.

How was the service?

We ordered on site rather than telephoning ahead. We arrived at the Naas pizza container just as it opened. Our car registration was taken and the pizzas were delivered to our car straight from the oven.

Was the food nice?

This is extremely good pizza. I had to try them on the spot. The pizza crust had everything you could expect – it was slightly tangy and chewy, yet billowy, and charred with a good level of leoparding. All of the toppings were generous without jeopardising the crust.

The pepperoni is a pizza laid bare, and here the gentle note of acidity from the crushed San Marzano tomatoes with the fior de latte and the spice of the pepperoni worked beautifully. The pizza bianca with mortadella from Renazzo in the Ferrara province in Italy was deliciously messy, loaded with mortadella, shaved Parmesan and crushed pistachios, dolloped with fior di latte, ricotta and basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction. The veggie pizza was particularly good, the slightly acidic note from the tomatoes working with the pickled red onions, courgettes, fior di latte, sun-dried tomato, Plúr pesto and fresh rocket.

What about the packaging?

The cardboard packaging is compostable and recyclable if clean, and the plastic sauce tubs are recyclable.

What did it cost?

€43 for dinner for three people – pepperoni pizza, €14; mortadella and pistachio pizza, €16; and veggie pizza, €13.

Where does it deliver?

There is no delivery, it is pick-up only at Naas or Clane. Telephone your order ahead, including your registration number, or order at the pizza container. Open Wednesday-Thursday, 5pm-9pm; Friday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm.

Would I order it again?

Most definitely, this pizza is worth a special journey.