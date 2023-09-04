The secret to making light, airy scones

Lately I’ve been making fresh batches of milk kefir daily. It’s a probiotic-rich fermented milk made by feeding kefir grains with fresh milk. The higher the fat content in the milk the creamier the kefir, so it’s worth seeking out Irish organic milk.

It has been great to see more and more farms opening shops of their own on the farm property in recent years, inviting the public in to buy produce directly. It’s a step up from roadside honesty boxes, and a great way to see what’s grown and made in your local area.

I recently visited Rostellan Farm in east Cork after a day at the beach. We happened upon a sign for the farm while stopped at roadworks, and happily followed the signs up the laneway. We discovered a beautiful farm shop complete with a milk vending machine and a well-stocked shop and cafe. Such a treat.

The gently pasteurised milk isn’t homogenised, so it makes incredibly creamy kefir. I also ordered organic Irish Jersey milk with my weekly Dunnes shop, only to realise once I read the label that it too comes from east Cork, and the beautiful Jersey cows on Dan and Ann Aherne’s farm. It’s wonderful to see farmers being named on such great produce.

READ MORE

So, with great milk at hand, I’ve been making lots of kefir. It’s a brilliant alternative to buttermilk for making scones. You do lose its probiotic goodness once heated, but it’s still very nutritious and more digestible. I love spelt for light, airy scones but regular flour will do. I’ve added garden herbs here for a savoury lunchtime scone, ideal sandwiched together with some tomato relish and cheese. Make these your own by adding a few tablespoons of seeds instead of the herbs, or opt for a sweet version with sultanas or cherries and flaked almonds. They are the perfect little portable breakfast or snack, and ideal for lunch boxes.

Lilly’s kitchen tips: