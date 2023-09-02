Simple, home-made back-to-school recipes that the kids will approve of

Back to school can be a stressful time for both parents and children. Kids can be difficult to ease back into a routine after months of fun. I still remember the smell of new books mixed with the smell of plastic from the pencil cases and schoolbags. In the 1990s, I would be brought to Tommy’s in the local shopping centre to buy a new shirt for school and a new pinafore if I had grown too tall for the previous year’s one.

In my secondary school, we left the school premises for an hour at lunchtime and those who lived close by (like myself), would usually go home for lunch. Lunch was always something simple, like fish fingers with spaghetti hoops or crispy pancakes with beans. I remember seeing the crispy pancakes years later, and out of nostalgia bought them to see what they tasted like, and they tasted much different from what I remembered (they definitely had reduced the salt content).

My home made versions are very simple, and the filling can be swapped out for any flavour that you want (chicken curry is a great option, and a good way to use up leftovers). If your family is vegetarian I include a recipe here for croquettes that can stand in for the crispy pancakes.

My fish pie recipe couldn’t be more simple. It’s also packed full of nutrients and you can swap out any of the fish for the fish of your choice. The butter roasted carrots are sweet and vibrant, and this is an easily prepared meal which can make dinner time a breeze.

The lentil croquettes with Cheddar are a protein-packed alternative to chicken nuggets, and are great for parents trying to introduce more proteins into their children’s diet. For added texture, you can fold in some crunchy veg just before rolling into croquettes. These also work in an air fryer, they just need to be sprayed with a little vegetable oil first.

Creamy fish pie with butter roasted carrots. Photographs: Harry Weir

Red lentil and cheese croquettes.