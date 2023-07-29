Delicious gluten-free pasta, pizza and spring rolls that you can more than tolerate

Gluten-free food options are becoming much more prevalent, whether the trend is about coeliac awareness, or just people moving more towards a lifestyle without gluten. As a chef I have noticed an increase in guests with allergies and intolerances over the years. I live with someone who has coeliac disease, and have a family member who is also coeliac. Both would get very ill if they were to eat even trace amounts of gluten, and they are very careful when they dine out (or at home) to ensure no cross-contamination.

I remember my housemate telling me a story about buying a sandwich and asking if it was gluten-free, to which the vendor replied that it was. But she was mistaken as there was malt vinegar in the mayonnaise, which was not gluten-free. Health and safety regulations are very clear about ensuring allergies are noted and clearly labelled, although it’s always best to double-check.

Gluten-free doesn’t have to be limiting, as there are so many options now that taste just as good as their gluten-filled counterparts. Gluten-free ready-made food does tend to be more expensive, however, and it is much more cost effective to make your own at home. It is also worth noting that a lot of delicious dishes are naturally gluten-free.

Gluten-free pasta can be tricky to make, as the gluten is what makes pasta dough pliable and stretchy. Adding xanthan gum mimics gluten in this recipe, giving it that workable texture. The juice from the clams mixed with the nduja gives a beautiful sauce, bursting with flavour and freshness.

The cauliflower pizza base is so simple to make and is also great for children (or adults) who are trying to incorporate more vegetables in their diet. It also has fewer calories than regular pizza dough, allowing for more cheese on top.

The spring rolls are very easy and quick, and make a perfect lunch snack. The trick is not to over-soak the sheets and to have all of your garnish prepared and ready to go, so they are made quickly. It may take a couple of attempts before you get the hang of it. You can buy rice paper in all Asian markets and some supermarkets. Don’t make them too far in advance, though, as they can get quite sticky. If preparing ahead, lay them on baking parchment to prevent them from sticking together.

