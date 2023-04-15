Miso: This magic ingredient will transform your cooking

Miso, a traditional seasoning which as been used in Japanese cuisine for centuries, has recently gained popularity around the world as a versatile and delicious ingredient.

One of the reasons why miso is such a great product is its unique flavour profile. It is made by fermenting soybeans with salt and koji, a type of fungus. It has a complex, salty and slightly sweet taste that can enhance the flavours of many dishes. It can be used as a seasoning for soups, stews, marinades, dressings and sauces, or as a base for dips and spreads. Its umami flavour can also add depth and richness to meat, fish and vegetable dishes.

Another great thing about miso is its nutritional value. It is a good source of protein, fibre and various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, manganese and zinc. It also contains probiotics, which can help improve gut health and boost the immune system. Moreover, miso is naturally low in fat and calories, making it a healthy ingredient to add to meals.

In addition, it is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of cooking methods. It can be boiled, simmered, sautéed or roasted. It can be used to add flavour to a dish at any stage of cooking, from the beginning to the end. Its versatility makes it a great ingredient for both home cooks and professional chefs.

Another plus is that miso is a sustainable ingredient that can help reduce food waste. It has a long shelf life and can be used to enhance the flavour of leftover vegetables, meats or grains. It can also be used as a substitute for high-sodium seasonings such as salt or soy sauce.

There is no doubt that miso is a great ingredient to have in your kitchen, so don’t be afraid to use it. Miso paste is widely available in Asian food stores and some supermarkets. You’ll find three types, white, yellow and red miso paste. The white is the mildest as it has been aged for the shortest time, and red is the strongest.

Here are three recipes, savoury and sweet, that show how versatile this ingredient is. If you’ve had a tub of miso paste sitting in your fridge for ages, now is the time to put it to work. White or yellow miso paste will work best with these recipes, though the red could be used for the corn, which also has a bit of heat from the chilli.

