Michelin Guide announces three new Bib Gourmand awards for Ireland

Ahead of the announcement of the Michelin Guide stars for 2023 next Monday, the publisher has revealed 20 new Bib Gourmands, three of which are for restaurants in Ireland. In Belfast, EDŌ and Waterman are new additions, while Saint Francis Provisions, in Kinsale, is the only new Bib Gourmand in the Republic.

The Bib Gourmand award is given to restaurants “that stand out for their good quality, good value cooking,” according to the Guide. “Bib Gourmand restaurants are much followed by those readers of the Guide who are seeking affordable meals out but don’t want to compromise on quality.”

Saint Francis Provisions, which seats just 13 diners, makes its debut in the 2023 Guide with the acknowledgement that “this endearing restaurant serves punchy, daily changing Mediterranean small plates, accompanied by all-natural wines.”

In Belfast, the inspectors found much to like at EDŌ on Upper Queen Street. “A modish bistro in the heart of the city, EDŌ comes with a faux-industrial look and an international sharing menu, with many dishes cooked over wood.”

Linguine with seafood and spiced butter at Waterman restaurant in Belfast

Waterman, in a period building on Hill Street which also houses a cookery school and events space, also makes its debut in the 2023 edition. “A bistro vibe is also found at Waterman, where unfussy modern dishes feature European flavours and Italy takes the lead.”

Reviewing Waterman last August, Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave noted the value on offer. “It is with some delight that I discover that as well as an a la carte, there’s a lunch menu with just one choice for starters and mains, grilled broccoli followed by hanger steak, and cheese to finish. It is €21.95 (£18.50) for two courses and €26.69 (£22.50) for three which looks like extraordinarily good value.”

Smoked hasselback potatoes and aioli from Saint Francis Provisions. Photograph: M Devitt

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides said: “With 20 new Bib Gourmand restaurants joining the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, our inspectors have spotlighted establishments that stand out for their fine and generous cooking across a diverse range of styles; places that really deserve to be known by gourmets looking for their good quality, good value cooking.

“As chefs in Great Britain & Ireland face rising day-to-day costs – from the raw ingredients they purchase to the energy they use to keep their kitchens and restaurants running – it is heartening to see many of them also finding inventive ways to create affordable menus and keep costs down for their guests, while still offering creative and exciting culinary experiences.”