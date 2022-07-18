Say goodbye to banana bread and try buns instead

If you asked people what was the most political herb in the world, you might by surprised if they replied “banana”. But it would not be a million miles from the truth. The banana tree is actually an herb and the banana berry is its fruit. The banana wars of the 1990s were no joke and their legacy in developing nations is still felt.

We eat five million bananas a week in Ireland. The first commercially grown bananas arrived in Ireland around 1900, and by 1980 Fyffes had become one of the biggest fruit companies in the world. That’s not to say that bananas were not available in Ireland before this period. Bananas were successfully grown in Kylemore Abbey in Connemara with the help of heated glass houses.

The bananas that we all know and recognise nowadays, Cavendish bananas, were named after William Cavendish, sixth duke of Devonshire and they only crop up in 1834. As well as eating plenty of them in Ireland, we also have a tradition of baking banana bread (which is actually a cake). Banana bread is a bread of necessity as bananas spoil quickly after ripening. As bananas ripen their starch is converted to sugar, turning the fruit sweet, black and mushy.

How to make banana buns

This recipe is very simple and is a great way to introduce children to baking. Cream 140g of softened butter with 140g caster sugar, until fluffy. Add two beaten eggs into the mixture and then fold in 140g of sieved self-raising flour. Lastly, add two mashed bananas. Pour the mixture into greased muffin tins and bake for about 15-20 minutes. Let the buns cool in the muffin tin for five minutes then place on a wire rack. Mix 50g icing sugar with three teaspoons of water and drizzle over each bun. Decorate with yellow edible flowers or banana chips.