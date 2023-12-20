Climate plan: Ireland’s emissions peak despite growing economy and rising population

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan said things are going in the right direction, adding: 'We now need to descend like a downhill skier.' Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ireland’s carbon emissions, after years of sustained rises across most areas of the economy, have peaked, according to Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan.

Speaking on Wednesday after the Cabinet approved the 2024 climate plan, Mr Ryan said estimates indicated a 4 to 5 per cent reduction in emissions during 2023 despite a growing economy and rising population – double what was achieved last year.

“We are seeing Irish people and the Irish economy starting to go green . . . in a world which is burning, where climate change has never been more clear,” Mr Ryan said.

Coal use was down by 50 per cent and fossil fuel use by 80 per cent in power generation, he said, while wind generation had increased with solar accelerating. This would deliver almost a 17 per cent emissions cut in the power sector. An 8 per cent reduction in the building sector was forecast as retrofits were ahead of target, while a 27 per cent cut in nitrogen fertiliser use in the last two years would have a direct impact in reducing agricultural emissions.

Mr Ryan added: “There are very significant developments happening where we’re starting to see things go in the right direction. We now need to descend like a downhill skier.”

He said, however, “a greater leap” was needed in transport, though EV targets were ahead of target.