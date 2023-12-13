Cop28: Climate summit approves deal to transition away from fossil fuels

Cop28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (centre) applauds with other officials as nations adopt the first UN climate deal that calls for the world to transition away from fossil fuels. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

The Cop28 climate summit on Wednesday approved a deal that would for the first time push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The deal, which needs to be approved by the summit, recognises “the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions” and calls for parties to contribute to “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

It also lists seven other steps to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The global transition away from fossil fuels was adopted within minutes of the start of the final session of Cop28 summit, making it the first time such language has been included in nearly three decades of climate talks.

Cop28 president Sultan Al Jaber brought the gavel down to confirm the deal in Dubai to a standing ovation from tired delegates in the meeting.

Language in the agreement was strengthened after widespread anger at a draft in which it suggested that countries “could” reduce fossil fuels but left too many holes for many nations to live with.

Mr Al Jaber hailed a climate deal approved by almost 200 countries on Wednesday as an “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the [limiting global warmth] target of 1.5 degrees within reach.

“Many said this could not be done ... Everyone united, acted and delivered. We operationalised loss and damage and filled the fund. We delivered world first after world first.”

“It [the deal] is built on common ground, it is strengthened by full inclusivity. It is enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package,” he said. “We have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement for the first time ever.”

Mr Al Jabar added: “Let me sound a word of caution. Any agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say. We must turn this agreement into tangible action. If we unite, we can have a profound effect on all of our futures.”

Reactions to the text have so far been mainly positive, with some exceptions.

John Kerry, US climate change envoy, said of the agreement: “It is a document that reflects two years of work by all parties from every part of the globe ... while nobody here will see their views completely reflected, the fact is that this document sends a very strong signal to the world.”

Mr Kerry said the United States and China intend to update their long-term climate strategies.

Reacting to the deal, United Nations secretary general António Guterres said: “Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.”

The Alliance of Small Island States, which represents countries disproportionately vulnerable to climate change including sea level rise, said it was not ambitious enough, China said the proposal was not perfect, and several delegates said it failed to address finance.

The agreement defied the expectations of many observers who thought host country United Arab Emirates being a major oil exporter would be too much of a conflict of interest.

Opec, which represents oil-producing nations, had sent round a letter to its members in the final days of the negotiations urging them to reject any language that would commit them to a “phase-out” of fossil fuels.

The EU, UK and US all said they want to see stronger action that would keep the Paris Agreement of limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 above pre-industrial levels – what Mr al-Jaber called his “north star”.

Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, said: “For the first time in three decades of climate negotiations the words fossil fuels have made it into a Cop outcome.

“We are finally naming the elephant in the room. The genie is never going back into the bottle and future Cops will only turn the screws even more on dirty energy.”

Also part of the agreement is a tripling of renewable energy by 2030, which some NGOs described as a signal of the end of the fossil fuel era, while there is enough ambiguity in the transition away from fossil fuels to gain the approval of oil producers.

This phrasing led to the Alliance of Small Island States describing the text as a “litany of loopholes” and “incremental and not transformational”.

To those who opposed a clear reference to phase out of fossil fuels during the #COP28 Climate Conference, I want to say:



Earlier on Wednesday, the Cop28 presidency published the latest proposed text of a potential deal at the climate talks in Dubai, which included the reference to “transitioning away from all fossil fuels beginning in this decade”.

Melanie Robinson, global climate programme director with the World Resources Institute, said: “This text makes a clear call for the world to transition away from fossil fuels and accelerate action this decade. This would dramatically move the needle in the fight against climate change and overcome immense pressure from oil and gas interests.”

The core document under “a global stocktake” also recognises “the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in line with 1.5-degree pathways” – a reference to containing global temperatures to that limit, a critical Paris Agreement target.

It calls on nations to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 with a rapid phase down of unabated coal “and limiting the permitting of new and unabated coal power generation”.

In a much-strengthened section on energy in the text, it calls for “accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emissions energy systems, utilising zero and low carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century”.

Tom Evans, a policy adviser with energy think tank E3G, said the text will show a collective recognition that we must turn away from fossil fuels and move towards a cleaner future,” said.

“Champions for this vision – both small island states and major economies – have worked tirelessly overnight. However, it is clear that not everyone is ready to admit the truth of what’s needed. This text alone might help avoid disaster in Dubai but it does not avoid disaster for the planet.”

“Overall we get a clear signal to phase out fossil fuels ... It is not the most ambitious outcome that we could have landed at this Cop given the momentum from over a hundred countries demanding strong language on this, but it’s a step forward,” said Amos Wemanya, senior adviser, Renewable Energy and Just Transitions. “But we still have a lot of false solutions in the text.”

Caroline Brouillette, director of Climate Action Network, said: “This text truly represents the paradox that is Cop28. On the one hand we’ve seen the most visible ever capture of the process by oil and gas lobbyists, and on the other hand, you’ve seen a record momentum to finally tackle the root cause.”

She added: “We see in the text the need to transition away from fossil fuels, which is a significant improvement from the last text, on the other hand, opening the door to not only dangerous technological distractions like blue hydrogen, nuclear, but the reference to traditional fuels being acceptable, which is a myth, being promoted by the LNG industry and is not grounded in science.” – additional reporting: Agencies