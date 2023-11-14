Storm Debi clean-up: Some 12,000 homes and businesses still without power

The wall knocked by Storm Debi and the sea near Garraun on the old Dublin Road, Oranmore, Co Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Some 12,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power on Tuesday morning as those affected by Storm Debi continue the clean-up in the aftermath of the short, sharp storm that swept across the country on Monday morning.

According to ESB, crews made good progress on restoring power yesterday, and had recommenced working on restoration from first light this moring. During the height of the storm on Tuesday morning, some 100,000 homes and premises were without electricity.

The mayor of Galway city, Cllr Eddie Hoare, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the city had been badly hit by the storm because of the combination of high winds and high tide.

“A number of businesses have been impacted in Galway city, a number of homeowners, too. Unfortunately, the area in which the flooding occurred is a regular area that is flooded. Most, if not all of the owners and businesses wouldn’t have insured, which is devastating for them.

READ MORE

“And what’s even more devastating is the fear in those homeowners and businesses that this could happen again. And that’s the big concern here again. Obviously, some are coming to terms with the damage yesterday.”

Cllr Hoare said that a lot of stock had been damaged, which was a big concern for the businesses involved.

[ Storm Debi: Major Galway housing projects earmarked for land where seawall collapsed ]

Following flooding in 2018 temporary measures had been installed in some parts of Galway by the council, he said, these had acted as a mitigation. However, there were concerns that further mitigating measures had not been introduced because of planning issues.

The funding was in place and he wanted to assure businesses and home owners that more temporary and permanent measures would be put in place as it was likely that flooding was going to be a regular occurrence.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys yesterday said the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme would be available to those living in properties affected by Storm Debi flooding in Co Galway, and other areas if required.

A separate scheme provides emergency funding of up to €100,000 for small businesses that could not secure flood insurance through no fault of their own.